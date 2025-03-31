Walmart employee details gut-wrenching moment tied to store's meat product policy: 'There's no reason for this'

The story struck a chord with other retail workers who shared similar experiences.

A Walmart employee's Reddit post has sparked outrage after they described being forced to throw away massive amounts of unsold turkey meat that could have gone to hungry families.

The post detailed how management discarded a full pallet and two carts of fresh turkeys rather than donating them to local food banks.

What happened?

A frustrated Walmart meat department worker shared their experience on Reddit's r/Walmart community, explaining how they had to dispose of large quantities of unsold turkeys. When they asked why the food wasn't being donated, managers attempted to deflect blame.

"There's no reason for this. When I was growing up meat was a luxury that you savored, even then it was the cheap hot dogs or bologna, so having to waste so much just pisses me off," the employee wrote in their post.

The story struck a chord with other retail workers who shared similar experiences. One commenter described salvaging hundreds of Uncrustables sandwiches for donation after freezer doors malfunctioned, stating: "Seeing how much food gets thrown away in retail makes me cry."

Why is food waste concerning?

Food waste is a serious environmental problem with far-reaching effects. When edible food winds up in landfills, it emits methane, a potent gas that contributes to our planet's overheating.

The environmental cost is just one aspect of this issue. The discarded turkeys could have provided protein for hundreds of families experiencing food insecurity. Food banks across America regularly report shortages of high-quality protein options.

This incident highlights the disconnect between corporate food-waste policies and community needs, especially considering that nearly 14% of Americans face food insecurity, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Is Walmart doing anything about this?

While Walmart publicly committed to achieving "zero waste" in key markets by 2025, including in the U.S., Mexico, and Canada, the retail giant later stated it did not think the latter two markets would achieve this goal.

The company has partnered with Feeding America to expand food donation programs across its stores. Feeding America said that, along with Sam's Club, Walmart has donated more than 9 billion pounds of food.

However, this Reddit post suggests that the implementation of these policies may be inconsistent at the store level. The employee specifically mentioned that a Fresh Coach (supervisor) was present during the disposal, indicating a potential breakdown in food waste protocols.

It's worth noting that individual store policies, food safety regulations, and logistics can sometimes complicate donation efforts, even when corporate intentions are good.

What's being done about food waste more broadly?

Progress is happening on several fronts to address retail food waste. Many states have enacted Good Samaritan laws that protect retailers from liability when donating food in good faith, removing one obstacle to donation.

Apps like Too Good To Go connect consumers with businesses to rescue unsold food at reduced prices. Organizations like Food Rescue US coordinate volunteers to transport excess food from retailers to shelters and food banks.

You can help by supporting grocers with strong food recovery programs and asking your local stores about their donation policies. Consider volunteering with food rescue organizations in your area or starting a community fridge program that can accept donations that might otherwise go to waste.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.