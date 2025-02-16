Walmart customer sparks debate online after receiving botched delivery: 'That's just absurd'

A Walmart customer was willing to pay extra for paper bags, but they were in for a surprise after receiving their grocery delivery.

What's happening?

In the r/MildlyInfuriating community, a Redditor explained that Washington state, where they live, charges a bag fee to discourage unnecessary waste. However, the person who bagged their groceries apparently didn't get the memo and tossed single items into more than one bag.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"My grocery delivery showed up with one item in over half the bags, defeating the entire purpose. I can live with being charged for these but I hate how incredibly wasteful this is," the original poster wrote, worrying that they wouldn't be able to recycle the paper bags because their building's community cardboard recycling bin gets contaminated with trash.

"That's just absurd," one Redditor said of the inefficient packaging job.

Another commenter pointed out that recycling the paper bags elsewhere shouldn't be an issue, to which the OP replied: "I've looked into some places to take recycling to before and there was no bus to get there. I will be checking if this is the case with paper or not."

Why is this important?

Even though paper bags can generally be recycled or at least used for composting — a practice that reduces the production of methane, whose warming effect on the planet is at least 80 times stronger than carbon dioxide — manufacturing them still requires energy.

In fact, according to National Geographic, producing a less durable paper bag takes roughly four times more energy than creating a plastic bag, and the process often involves environmentally harmful chemicals and fertilizers. That doesn't mean plastic is a better solution, though, as it is nonbiodegradable and overwhelmingly derived from dirty fuels.

Why would Walmart package the products this way?

It is unlikely it is the store's policy to put a single item in one large bag, though The Cool Down couldn't confirm any specifics on the matter. Several Redditors suggested the intent behind the odd packaging job may have been good, even if it failed in execution.

"I like someone that separates my goods into different bags based on what it is. Nothing like raw chicken next to my lettuce," one person said. "This obviously is a bit overkill."

"I used to work at a grocery store that did this in Washington. We were required to because while you're on your way to pick it up. We want to keep the respective items refrigerated. That being said, this seems a little excessive," another added.

As part of its robust sustainability aims, Walmart said in its 2023 Environmental, Social, and Governance Report that it is focused on optimizing packaging, reducing plastic waste, and encouraging customers to recycle. To that end, it replaced e-commerce mailers with recyclable paper versions last year, and many locations already have free community recycling units.

What can be done to reduce waste more broadly?

While grocery delivery services may seem like a luxury, one Redditor pointed out that not everyone has reliable access to a vehicle. Some jurisdictions also limit the number of bags passengers can carry on board public transit — and even if they could bring more, hauling more than two heavy grocery bags while standing may not be feasible.

Fortunately, depending on the delivery service, it may be possible to leave a note requesting that items be packaged in a limited number of bags. In that case, paper is a better choice than plastic. If you're unable to drop your paper bags at a recycling site, you can add them to the compost bin. If you are doing your own shopping, consider using a durable, reusable cloth bag.

