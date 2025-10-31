Concerned resident sparks outrage with photo of obnoxious sighting along roadway: 'Should be banned'

A Reddit post is sparking outrage after a Utah resident shared a photo of a massive billboard blocking mountain views — and promoting what many see as a harmful beauty message.

The post — titled, "Utah out there blocking mountain views for billboards like this" — quickly gained traction on r/UtahInfluencerDrama, racking up over 70 upvotes and hundreds of comments from frustrated locals.

The billboard in question features a "miracle" dental transformation ad — showing an unflattering "before" photo next to a heavily retouched "after" image.

Photo Credit: Reddit

While the ad was intended to showcase cosmetic dentistry, users were quick to call it deeply insulting, suggesting it mocked people's natural features instead of celebrating confidence or health.

But the backlash wasn't just about the message — it was also about the medium.

"Billboards should be banned. Everywhere. Especially in Utah," one commenter wrote, echoing widespread frustration with how oversized advertisements have crept into scenic spaces.

Others pointed out how the bright, imposing sign disrupted views of Utah's signature mountains, turning a natural panorama into yet another sales pitch.

Experts and environmental advocates have long warned that visual pollution — from billboards, LED screens, roadside ads, and more — contributes to a culture of overconsumption. Constant marketing pressure fuels demand for unnecessary products, which drives manufacturing emissions and landfill waste.

That's why some places, such as Maine, have banned billboards altogether, protecting their landscapes and encouraging travelers to engage with local communities rather than corporate advertising. Similar efforts are growing elsewhere, supported by Buy Nothing groups, repair cafés, and thrift initiatives that help residents resist consumer pressure and reconnect with sustainable values.

One Reddit user who had just returned from Europe noted: "I didn't see a single billboard/advertisement for plastic surgery, botox, etc. Not one."

Maybe it's a reminder that less advertising doesn't just mean clearer views — it can mean clearer priorities, too.

