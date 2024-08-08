Passenger shares image of unbelievable tip option on major airline's ticket price: 'I cannot possibly take this seriously'

"It's not just United doing this."

Airline tickets are known for being riddled with unexpected fees and add-on charges.

However, one Reddit user on r/mildlyinfuriating shared an additional cost they had never seen before when booking a flight: an option to make a donation to United Airlines' sustainability initiatives.

"I cannot possibly take this seriously; the absolute gall of United Airlines," the original poster wrote.

The Redditor included an image of the tipping feature on the airline's checkout process, which ranged between $1 and $7.

According to the United Airlines website, the money given to United through this tool will be used to invest in sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) research, technology, and production, as well as other initiatives that aim to reduce air pollution in aviation.

Since this research is noted to be "expensive," United emphasizes that "every dollar counts" when pursuing goals of cleaner, greener air travel for all.

It was clear that the original poster was not thrilled about this venture seemingly needing contributions from customers rather than allocations of the company's funds towards this goal.

"Seriously? You want me to subsidize your business and emissions? Insanity," they continued.

Although donating money to climate-related causes is a meaningful way to support real solutions, nothing helps reduce harmful carbon pollution better than educating yourself on more earth-friendly ways to vacation and to get from Point A to Point B.

For example, choosing lower-impact travel options like traveling by train instead of flying can help save you money, especially for shorter trips.

Many of the comments on the post included other Redditors who were equally upset about the airline's request for donations.

"Never donate to corporate charities. You're just giving them a free tax write-off. Donate yourself, so you can take the write-off," one user commented.

"It's not just United doing this," another comment pointed out.

"Greenwashing at its finest," another Redditor added.

