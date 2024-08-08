  • Business Business

Passenger shares image of unbelievable tip option on major airline's ticket price: 'I cannot possibly take this seriously'

"It's not just United doing this."

by Samantha Redditt
"It's not just United doing this."

Photo Credit: iStock

Airline tickets are known for being riddled with unexpected fees and add-on charges. 

However, one Reddit user on r/mildlyinfuriating shared an additional cost they had never seen before when booking a flight: an option to make a donation to United Airlines' sustainability initiatives. 

"It's not just United doing this."
Photo Credit: Reddit

"I cannot possibly take this seriously; the absolute gall of United Airlines," the original poster wrote

The Redditor included an image of the tipping feature on the airline's checkout process, which ranged between $1 and $7. 

According to the United Airlines website, the money given to United through this tool will be used to invest in sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) research, technology, and production, as well as other initiatives that aim to reduce air pollution in aviation. 

Since this research is noted to be "expensive," United emphasizes that "every dollar counts" when pursuing goals of cleaner, greener air travel for all. 

Watch now: Alaska Airlines employee's suggestion diverts 15,000 lbs of plastic trash

It was clear that the original poster was not thrilled about this venture seemingly needing contributions from customers rather than allocations of the company's funds towards this goal. 

"Seriously? You want me to subsidize your business and emissions? Insanity," they continued

Although donating money to climate-related causes is a meaningful way to support real solutions, nothing helps reduce harmful carbon pollution better than educating yourself on more earth-friendly ways to vacation and to get from Point A to Point B

For example, choosing lower-impact travel options like traveling by train instead of flying can help save you money, especially for shorter trips.

Many of the comments on the post included other Redditors who were equally upset about the airline's request for donations

"Never donate to corporate charities. You're just giving them a free tax write-off. Donate yourself, so you can take the write-off," one user commented

"It's not just United doing this," another comment pointed out.

"Greenwashing at its finest," another Redditor added.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

Under President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, rebates are available — or soon will be, depending on your state.
Home

You can soon get the hottest new cooking appliance for free — courtesy of the government

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x