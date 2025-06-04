  • Business Business

Driver sparks outrage with photo of obnoxious feature in new car: 'This irks my soul'

by Kate Saxton
Photo Credit: iStock

A Reddit user is expressing frustration with his vehicle after owning it for just over a year. 

Their post included a picture taken inside of their Toyota Tundra pickup truck showing an advertisement for Toyota's subscription services. Not only is the constant presence of the ad hindering the original poster's use of the touchpad's features, but it's also creating a distraction from safe driving.

Photo Credit: Reddit

In 2023, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reported that 3,275 people died in distraction-affected crashes. The Federal Highway Administration said that makes up about 25% of car accident deaths. With plenty of distractions already vying for drivers' attention, carmakers should avoid creating more.

The original poster said that his vehicle cost around $80,000, and he's not willing to pay an extra fee for full use of the touchscreen. Without the subscription, they say the advertisement blocks part of the screen, only allowing four radio stations to be previewed at once.

Toyota's website lists its additional subscription services with prices ranging from $15 to $25 per service. Although the extra cost might seem incremental compared to the cost of the vehicle, it's unreasonable to put the burden on customers. 

Commenters shared the original poster's annoyance, chiming in with their own in-vehicle ad experiences.

"I have a Venza and this irks my soul," said one Toyota owner. "... I gotta pay a subscription to use navigation and constant reminders to subscribe to Sirius radio?"

Other users offered solutions to remove the ad, many suggesting connecting a phone to take over the screen.

"After updating the software this is the default screen for me," replied the original poster. "Have to click the CarPlay button to switch the screen now."

