Internet users stunned after 'hilarious' Google answer about major company's CEO: 'We're living in a simulation'

"They just upload the humor part of the code?"

Artificial intelligence may be growing more prominent in the public sphere, but more often than not, AI is still prone to delivering wrong information, sometimes with hilarious results.

A Redditor shared an example of a recent fail from Google AI via a screenshot of a Google search for "Totino's CEO." The AI responded, "Pete Zaroll is the CEO of pizza rolls."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Google's AI mistakenly took the Totino's mascot, Pete Zaroll (if you hadn't noticed yet, pronounce the name out loud), who is jokingly listed as the company's CEO on their website, as the actual CEO. Of course, the real CEO is an actual person, not a snack.

Responding to the post, found in the r/mildlyinfuriating community, one commenter said, "Why is this mildly infuriating this is hilarious."

Though this may be one of the more amusing AI fails, the numerous times Google AI and other artificial intelligence have provided wildly inaccurate answers to questions is an issue, as is the fact AI can't differentiate between humor and reality.

Some people believe anything AI tells them, and wrong information isn't always benign. It just goes to show how companies leveraging artificial intelligence can make the online experience for users worse instead of better.

As one Redditor commented, "People trust these things to give them accurate information it's insane."

AI fails aren't the only downfalls of AI either. Potential benefits do exist with AI, like creating more accurate natural disaster predictive models or even increasing food security; however, considering the massive amount of resources companies utilizing AI consume to power their product, mainly electricity and water, the cons seem to be too frequent and noticeable to adequately justify all these resources as things stand.

Some countries are already facing constraints with their grids due to the vast amounts of energy consumed by AI, and problems like this will likely only worsen. As climate tech expert Susan Su wrote for The Cool Down, the advent of DeepSeek's more streamlined AI model could lead to what's called the Jevons paradox, where the increase in efficiency for something ends up causing more total usage of that resource.

Most Reddit users found this Google AI fail amusing, though, like this one who quipped, "They just upload the humor part of the code?"

However, others found it less humorous, like the user who stated, "We're living in a simulation," or the Redditor who said, "AI garbage being shoved into every service imaginable is the opposite of helpful."

