Dumpster diver stunned by holiday discovery behind chain store: 'Cannot believe'

"This isn't even all of it."

A TJ Maxx dumpster diver found a trove of brand-new beauty products, clothing, and household items in the trash just two days after Christmas.

What happened?

The Redditor shared photos with the r/DumpsterDiving community that showed an impressive haul of unused products.

The finds included Palmer's body lotion, Timberland fleece-lined leggings, Dr. Bronner's toothpaste, makeup palettes, hair brushes, candles, and vitamins.

Photo Credit: Reddit





Photo Credit: Reddit





"Everything still in the packaging and unused and this isn't even all of it," they wrote. "Cannot believe how wasteful these stores are!!"

In a comment, they confirmed the items came from TJ Maxx and said: "They were all marked w a red 0.00 sticker as of yesterday 12/27. Definitely the leftovers they couldn't sell."

Other users expressed similar frustration. "Super annoying that corporations do all this instead of donating them," one commenter wrote.

Why is retail waste concerning?

When stores throw away unsold merchandise, it means all the labor and resources that went into making and shipping those products go straight to the landfill.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, apparel waste alone accounts for over 11 million tons of landfill material each year. Five billion pounds of returned and unsold goods end up in landfills annually, which is just as much as the trash produced by 5 million Americans.

For shoppers, it is frustrating when perfectly usable items go in the garbage, especially when so many families struggle to afford basic necessities. Organizations such as Good360 have helped divert millions of pounds of products from landfills by connecting retailers with nonprofits — proof that better solutions exist.

Is TJ Maxx doing anything about this?

TJX Cos., TJ Maxx's parent company, has set a goal to divert 85% of operational waste from landfills by 2027. The company partners with charitable organizations including Save the Children.

Social media reports from TJ Maxx employees suggest donation practices differ by store. Some locations donate clothing, bedding, and cosmetics to local shelters, but others instruct workers to destroy items before discarding them.

This inconsistency may explain why so many usable products end up in dumpsters.

What can be done about retail waste?

Shoppers can take advantage of post-holiday clearance sales to prevent items from being discarded. Shopping secondhand at thrift stores and consignment shops helps reduce demand for new production.

Retailers can partner with organizations such as Good360. For instance, Bath & Body Works donated over 400,000 products with Good360 in just one year.

Corporations can also implement store-level donation policies and work with local shelters all year, not just during the holidays.

