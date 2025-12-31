Shopper dumbfounded by outrageous item found on Goodwill shelves: 'Absolutely ridiculous'

Thrift stores sell used or donated goods at discounted rates. The savings potential of shopping at a thrift store attracts consumers who are looking for great deals on everyday necessities.

That's why when one thrift shopper stumbled across a pair of shoes at the grand price of $499.99, they could not believe their eyes. They shared their bewilderment in the r/ThriftGrift subreddit, where the post gained widespread attention.

"Did I miss the gold bars inside?" the original poster said sarcastically, attaching a picture of the $500 pair of shoes. The sneakers have some light scuff marks, indicating they've been worn before.

One observant commenter identified the brand of the mysterious shoes: "Assuming they're authentic Alexander McQueen (which is probably a big assumption) they might have sold for that brand new but that pair sure ain't brand new."

Alexander McQueen is a British high-end fashion brand known for its avant-garde designs. A pair of Alexander McQueen sneakers retail for close to $600 brand new, but can also be found on sale for about half that price.

The unusual pricing seen on these used Alexander McQueen sneakers at the local thrift shop gave off a whiff of corporate greed to many in the comments, with a for-profit mentality despite Goodwill's nonprofit status that implies the company aims to maximize every dollar it can squeeze out of its shoppers.

Fortunately, these instances of aggressive pricing are not the norm at most thrift shops.

Thrift shoppers have been able to find some amazing deals on household necessities and rare or vintage items.

One lucky thrift shopper found a Breville Smart Oven, valued at $250 new, for only $12.99 at their local thrift shop.

Another thrift shopper spent only $5 furnishing their home with a solid mid-century recliner chair, which appears to be vintage and made during a time when products were produced with greater care and quality than the mass-produced items we find today.

On top of quality finds at discounted prices, thrift stores offer a more sustainable shopping option for consumers.

The used market industry helps keep usable products in circulation, reducing the amount of trash and clutter we send to the landfills. It also reduces the need to source additional raw materials and energy needed to produce new products.

With some luck and patience, you can find used treasures at the local thrift shop. However, be wary of secondhand shops that price items egregiously.

"I'm hoping they mean 4.99 because anything above that is absolutely ridiculous," one commenter said.

"That's ridiculous!" another user wrote.

