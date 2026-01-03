Tesla owner stunned after checking security footage from campus parking lot: 'Probably doesn't understand Teslas have cameras'

A Reddit post is getting attention after a Tesla Model 3 owner shared footage of a truck driver swinging their door straight into the side of a parked EV, hard enough to snap the mirror inward.

It's the kind of clip that can get people talking: a mix of bad parking-lot manners, EV resentment, and the surprise some drivers still have when they realize Teslas record everything.

(Click here if the embedded video does not appear.)

The post quickly picked up attention in the subreddit r/TeslaModel3 because Tesla's cameras captured the driver, the plate, and the hit with crystal clarity.

Things escalated when the EV owner explained that the campus police reached out to the truck's owner, who refused to provide their name or insurance information and insisted the Tesla was "parked wrong," despite video evidence showing otherwise.

In the post, the owner claims the truck driver "even tried to break the side-view mirror" and joked that they "probably doesn't understand Teslas have cameras."

Beyond one parking-lot mishap, the incident highlights a bigger issue: hostility toward EVs, whether door-dings, charger vandalism, or general resentment, can slow adoption.

Damaged charging stations or wary drivers create friction for people considering the switch, even though EVs remain one of the clearest paths to cleaner transportation.

Common concerns about EVs include battery manufacturing pollution and mineral mining. Even with these impacts, EVs, including less-efficient ones, still pollute less than gas cars. And while mining millions of tons of minerals is required for clean energy, it replaces billions of tons of dirty fuels dug up and burned each year.

One bent mirror won't slow down the shift to EVs, but incidents like this show that smoother adoption starts with people treating each other's cars with respect.

Commenters suggested filing a formal report or sending the footage directly to insurance.

One commenter said, "Same thing happened to me. Gave the video and their license plate to my insurance. My insurance tracked them down, and they paid for my repairs."

