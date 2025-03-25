Target employee sparks outrage after sharing photo of shocking scene behind store: 'That is heartbreaking'

A Target employee revealed on Reddit that something went horribly wrong at their location, resulting in losses exceeding $100,000.

What's happening?

In the r/Target subreddit, the employee shared an image of multiple trash bins filled beyond their brims with perishable foods. They didn't explain exactly what happened to cause such a significant product loss, but it appears their store suffered an extended power outage.

Reddit

"We lost our full fridge/freezer to power outage … and it was awful," another Target employee shared. "It took over a month to get our stuff restocked."

"When we had back to back hurricanes, this one store lost power both times. They had just restocked all their food to have to toss it all over again," another said.

"Oh my gosh, that is heartbreaking," a third person commiserated. "Big hugs to you."

Why is this important?

When food goes to waste, it's not just businesses or household budgets that suffer — which is enough reason to guard against the issue as much as possible.

According to ReFED, consumer food waste alone generates as much carbon pollution as 36 million-plus gas-powered passenger vehicles over the course of a year in the United States, contributing to a warming climate supercharging extreme weather events.

"I wish there was a better way to deal with this. Like calling a local food bank to come pick it up if you catch it soon enough. Seems like such a waste," one Redditor pointed out.

Is Target doing anything to combat food waste?

Despite the concerning scene, Target appears to have made strides in reducing food waste. On its website, the company said it has achieved its goal of slashing operational food waste in half compared to its 2017 baseline. It also said it has launched organics recycling or composting programs at more than 1,600 of its facilities and donated the equivalent of 113 million meals.

It is unclear why the original poster's store didn't take action to donate the food when it encountered the apparent refrigeration issue, as other grocery retailers have done in a pinch.

However, it is possible the location couldn't respond fast enough based on staffing or was unaware of how long the cooling systems were down, causing it to act with an abundance of caution to avoid any food safety issues.

The Cool Down couldn't find any specifics on backup power or intelligent sensor systems that might limit the impact if another major refrigeration failure happens again.

What can I do to reduce food waste more broadly?

One of the best ways to keep perishable foods fresh for longer is to store them in the freezer, helping to ensure you aren't one of the Americans losing nearly $800 on uneaten food on average each year.

In the event of a power outage at home, keeping your freezer door closed will help your food maintain a safe temperature for up to 48 hours, according to FoodSafety.gov, which provides detailed guidance on which items can be refrozen if needed, like juices and bread.

You can also use apps like Too Good To Go and Flashfood to score deals on perfectly good foods that might otherwise soon be sent to landfills.

