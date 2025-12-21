Homeowner shares frustrations over 'irritating' city code policing rooftop solar: 'Sounds exactly like our HOA'

One homeowner discovered that navigating the permitting process was one of the most frustrating parts of installing solar panels.

What's happening?

The Dublin, Ohio, homeowner explained in Reddit's r/solar that they were considering installing solar panels on their roof. However, at the time of their post several years ago, Dublin was debating whether to classify solar as an "accessory structure" like a swimming pool or deck.

While the city eventually adopted language that permits "[solar] equipment to the front when it promotes the greatest efficiency of energy production," the poster said Dublin required them to file for a "variance" because their house had a street-facing roof.

They shared a photo showing a set of gorgeous trees blocking the view of their house from the street, meaning no one would see the supposedly "ugly" panels anyway.





"Sounds exactly like our HOA," a Reddit user commiserated. "I jumped through so many hoops."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Why are rules blocking solar panels concerning?

This Redditor wanted to install solar for one of the most popular reasons around: to protect themselves against rising energy prices and slash their utility bills.

They also felt good about the potential to reduce their carbon impact. When transforming sunlight into energy, solar panels produce zero toxic air pollution.

"It's just irritating that when trying to do something both economically sensible and environmentally friendly that the city would meddle," they vented.

What's being done about this?

Many states have laws protecting your right to solar, even if you live in a homeowners association.

