Viewer sparks outrage with photo of 'beyond obnoxious' messaging on TV: 'No respect for human privacy'

​​Ultimately, this controversy is just the tip of the iceberg.

by Drew Jones
Photo Credit: iStock

Does anyone actually like ads? A Reddit user's post has sparked some criticism after sharing a photo of a Roku TV displaying full-screen ads, despite the user's settings to disable them. The image, posted in the r/assholedesign subreddit, features a full-screen ad. 

"Roku ignoring their own app settings to display sponsored wallpapers," the OP said in the post.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Ads on Roku devices are beyond obnoxious now," one commenter said, "No respect for human privacy."

Other users suggested resetting the television and switching to a completely different smart TV.

This incident certainly highlights a bigger problem: advertising's role in promoting excessive consumption. You can't even go to the restroom without seeing an ad for something these days. 

Advertising doesn't just inform; it often creates artificial desires, encouraging consumers to purchase items they don't need, as the Sustainability Directory outlined. This relentless push for consumption not only costs people money, but it also leads to increased production, which ultimately results in higher pollution and overuse of natural resources.

The cycle of overconsumption also contributes to the growing problem of waste. Products purchased under the influence of persuasive advertising may have short lifespans, leading to their disposal in landfills.

The environmental impact of advertising extends beyond the products themselves. The production and dissemination of ads consume significant energy and resources. A single digital ad campaign can generate up to 70 tons of CO2 pollution, per Earth.org.

​​Ultimately, the Roku controversy is just the tip of the iceberg. As consumers become more aware of these issues, there's a growing call for responsible advertising practices that prioritize sustainability over profit.

We live in a world where advertising has become inescapable: flashing across our phones, metro stations, bus stops, and, now, our TV screens without consent. Until companies take accountability and consumers push back against manipulative marketing tactics, we and our planet will keep paying the price.

x