Employee debates calling OSHA after generator spews exhaust through office: 'HR ... said there's nothing wrong'

"Because of the severity of the risk, you should go the immediate route of notifying every leadership level."

An employee was fuming after experiencing backup generator tests in which the exhaust was being pumped into their office.

In a post on Reddit, they described how the diesel emergency generator was positioned in a way that sent exhaust toward the building's air intake, raising fears about carbon monoxide exposure and poor indoor air quality.

"Would this be a valid reason to reach out to OSHA? We reached out to the maintenance crew and HR and both said there's nothing wrong with what they are doing but this seems incorrect and nothing is being done," asked the original poster.

Commenters were quick to support the employee. Several said this is exactly the kind of hazard OSHA exists for, warning that generator exhaust contains carbon monoxide. Carbon monoxide is an invisible, odorless gas that can cause headaches, dizziness, nausea, and, in high enough concentrations, unconsciousness and death.

Beyond the immediate safety risk, the thread also touched on a bigger issue. Power outages are becoming more disruptive, and workplaces and homeowners alike are scrambling for backup power.

One of the best ways to protect your home during outages, save money on energy, and even go more off-grid is to add battery storage, which doesn't create exhaust at all. For anyone exploring that route, EnergySage's free tools can help you understand home battery storage options and compare competitive installation estimates from vetted providers.

EnergySage has also teamed up with the electrification company Qmerit to help ensure homeowners get the best price on battery storage solutions, which is a helpful guardrail when the market can feel confusing and expensive.

For people who can't swing a full whole-home system, another option is Pila, which offers plug-and-play battery backups priced at a fraction of what traditional setups cost.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Solar panels can save you more than $50k over their 25-year lifespan, and EnergySage can help you save as much as $10k on installation. Which begs the question — isn't that worth an email or two? Get Started

In the comments, the overall sentiment was a mix of alarm and frustration.

"Because of the severity of the risk, you should go the immediate route of notifying every leadership level simultaneously. This represents a massive failure that needs to be addressed at every level of leadership within the company," said one commenter.

Another suggested: "Yes, it's a valid reason, but before I contact them I would use a gas meter to gather some O2 and CO readings so you can give them specific numbers as part of the complaint. Gather readings from different parts of the building."

Unfortunately, it often takes a serious incident for workplaces to treat invisible hazards seriously, but your home setup does not need to be the same.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.



