Employee calls out clothing company over concerning store policy: 'That's a great way to get fired'

A frustrated Old Navy employee shared photos of massive stacks of expired Gap Cash coupons they were forced to throw away.

What happened?

An employee posted a photo on Reddit that showed 34 thick stacks of unused Gap Cash paper coupons sitting on top of a garbage bin.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The worker expressed frustration at disposing of so many coupons, even after trying to give them away "like candy" to customers.

When another Reddit user suggested keeping the coupons for personal use, someone quickly responded, "that's a great way to get fired," meaning workers have little choice but to throw them away.

Why is retail paper waste concerning?

Paper waste remains a significant environmental issue.

The paper industry contributes to deforestation and uses large amounts of water and energy. When paper ends up in landfills, it releases methane as it decomposes, adding to planet-warming pollution.

Beyond environmental impacts, this systematic waste points to more significant problems with retail promotional strategies that prioritize mass production of disposable materials over more sustainable digital alternatives.

Is Old Navy doing anything about this?

Old Navy's parent company, Gap Inc., has made some sustainability commitments, including a pledge to eliminate "unnecessary or problematic plastics in packaging" by 2030. The company has also launched recycling initiatives in stores.

However, the continued use of paper-based promotional materials suggests room for improvement in reducing unnecessary waste.

Despite having digital capabilities, many major retailers still rely heavily on paper marketing materials. This particular incident appears to reflect a broader corporate policy rather than an isolated store-level issue.

What's being done about retail waste more broadly?

Many retailers are moving toward fully digital coupon and rewards systems, eliminating the need for paper and plastic materials. For instance, Target's Circle rewards program and CVS's digital ExtraCare program demonstrate how major chains can successfully transition away from paper coupons.

Consumers can help drive change by opting into digital-only promotional programs when available and letting retailers know they prefer paperless options. Supporting businesses that have switched to digital rewards systems encourages other companies to follow suit.

For retailers still using paper promotions, implementing better inventory tracking systems could prevent overprinting materials that end up unused. Employee feedback channels could also help identify and address systematic waste at the store level.

