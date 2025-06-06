Resident sparks outrage after sharing photo of disturbing home project overtaking neighborhood view: 'This is so horrible'

With debates over affordable housing running rampant, many people have found the existence of so-called McMansions particularly offensive.

One such McMansion recently sparked outrage online when a poster shared pictures of it on Reddit. In the caption accompanying the pictures, the poster wrote: "Unfinished after nearly a decade plus of construction."

Everyone should have the right to live how they want to. But we cannot ignore the effects of such large McMansions on our communities. First and foremost, the amount of materials needed for their construction is extremely wasteful. Secondly, the amount of land they take up is substantial. Perhaps most egregious, the energy required to heat and cool these large homes is significant.

On the flip side, there is a growing movement around the country to live in tiny homes. Tiny homes provide residents with everything they need, using only a fraction of the space and energy. Ingenious homeowners have turned everything from buses to tool sheds into cozy living spaces.

Of course, regardless of the size of your home, there are ways to offset your impact on pollution. It is now easier than ever to turn your house into a smart home. Appliances that maximize efficiency with the least amount of energy use are widely available for installation and use.

Perhaps the best way to preserve the environment, regardless of the size of your home, is to install solar panels. Financially, it is a great move because it can eventually bring your energy costs close to zero. Environmentally, it doesn't require the burning of dirty fuels such as oil, coal, and gas that increases air pollution. In most cases, excess energy produced by individual solar panels is transferred back to the grid, benefiting the entire community.

Commenters on the original McMansion post pulled no punches at the sheer size of the home. One said, "This is so horrible." Another said: "It's not a house. It's an air hangar."

