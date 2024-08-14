User calls attention to seemingly useless product in Google ad: 'It's junk that I have no use for'

Buying more than we need contributes to pollution from the manufacturing and transportation of items, depleted resources, and plastic waste, to name a few issues.

If you're like most people, you probably use Google every day for some purpose, whether that's work, entertainment, or research. The most widely used search engine in the world doesn't exactly need to advertise, but that's precisely what one Redditor called the technology giant out for.

What's happening?

A Reddit user posted an ad they came across for Google's merch store (if you didn't know it had one, you're not alone) showcasing a multicolored basketball emblazoned with the company's name to the r/Anticonsumption subreddit.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The ad read: "For the real Google fans" with a link to the merch shop.

"You're not a real fan if you don't … " the original poster joked in the post, seemingly referring to buying the company's products.

Some commenters were perplexed by the ad, considering there's not likely to be a large fan base for Google, as most people use the service without thinking twice about it.

Another recalled getting tons of free swag during a Google campus tour but later realized how wasteful many of the items were.

"It made me think about how popular it is to pass out trinkets at every event, tours, trade shows, etc. and how much I've grown in the last decade that I can see past the 'cool-shiney-thing' and realize it's junk that I have no use for," they wrote.

One commenter speculated that perhaps the Google merch was tailored to employees rather than the general public.

Whatever the case, the merch shop promotes unnecessary consumption, which is harmful to both people and the environment.

Why are wasteful products concerning?

Humans currently use 1.7 Earths' worth of resources each year, according to Worldmetrics.org. A sizable portion of the end products from those resources ends up in landfills, waterways, and other natural areas, so it's crucial to cut back where we can, both for our sake and the planet.

Buying more than we need contributes to pollution from the manufacturing and transportation of items, depleted resources, and plastic waste, to name a few issues. Not only does consumerism worsen planetary overheating due to dirty fuel sources used to make the products, but it's also been shown to hurt our mental health in the long run, as the American Psychological Association noted.

Is Google doing anything about this?

Thankfully, Google is sticking to its goal of being a sustainable company, even when it comes to its retail shop. While some of the products might be seen as wasteful, Google offers a line of eco-friendly items that include T-shirts, jackets, tote bags, water bottles, beanies, and notebooks.

Google also has ambitious climate targets for its larger operations, such as achieving net-zero pollution across its value chain by 2030 and making all product packaging plastic-free by 2025. The tech giant teamed up with Microsoft to fund clean energy projects to help reduce its environmental impact and has also partnered with offshore wind farms in the Netherlands to supply some of its energy.

What's being done about business waste more broadly?

Plenty of businesses are jumping on the sustainability bandwagon, such as Walmart teaming up with a software company to reduce its food waste and the cleaning company Method launching a product line that uses 100% recycled plastic.

In our daily lives, we can help reduce waste by donating or selling old items instead of throwing them away and exploring plastic-free alternatives for everyday products.

