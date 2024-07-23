Walmart partners with company to transform fruit harvest technology: 'The potential to fill vital information gaps'

"Teaming up with Agritask enables Walmart to delve into more streamlined and sustainable sourcing practices."

Walmart has teamed up with software company Agritask for a new initiative that could reduce food waste and increase customer access to fresh produce, reported Environment+Energy Leader.

Agritask is a crop supply intelligence company that provides dynamic insights to food and beverage businesses. According to its website, these businesses "often struggle with the inherent volatility and instability of crop supply."

The Walmart program targets two key crops, cherries and blackberries, "specifically chosen due to their susceptibility to environmental factors such as temperature and moisture variations," Environment+Energy Leader noted.

Agritask will track the growth of cherry and blackberry crops and deliver real-time information on possible threats, signs of damage, and harvest readiness, explained Environment+Energy Leader.

Monitoring the conditions that influence the "growth, quality, and shelf life" of the produce is a valuable addition to Walmart's logistics management. With immediate, reliable data, Walmart can quickly pivot sourcing strategies, regulate supply, and guarantee fresh produce at hand.

By engaging in these mindful practices, businesses can make positive contributions toward water conservation, food waste reduction, and limiting the toxic pollution emitted when coal, oil, and gas are used for energy (and when throwaway food sits in landfills).

Outcomes of eco-friendly strategies include better health, stronger supply chains, and resource preservation. Per the U.S. Department of Agriculture, companies largely "achieve positive returns," including accessing financial incentives and tax breaks, from sustainable sourcing, and waste minimization efforts.

Wasted food, the USDA noted, also means wasted "land, water, labor, energy, and other inputs." Green initiatives like Walmart's build trust from the farmer growing produce all the way to the consumer purchasing it, something Walmart's vice president of innovation and surety of supply, Kyle Carlyle, told the Environment+Energy Leader: "Agritask's technology has the potential to fill vital information gaps that sourcing managers often face when predicting yield."

Carlyle expressed excitement about the partnership's overall impact. "Teaming up with Agritask enables Walmart to delve into more streamlined and sustainable sourcing practices, ensuring we consistently deliver fresh, high-quality products," he told Environment+Energy Leader.

Feeling inspired — and not just at the thought of fresh berries in the summer heat? Then explore and support sustainable corporate programs and eco-friendly agriculture initiatives. You can also use grocery shopping tips that reduce waste and help your health, budget, and the planet.

