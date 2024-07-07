Employee raises concerns about office's cruel pest management methods: 'They're banned here'

They are nondiscriminatory, catching and endangering innocent and unintended animals.

Conflict between employees and their bosses isn't always about the job. Sometimes it revolves around pest control methods.

An employee went to r/MildlyInfuriating on Reddit to post their grievances about this particular topic in protest of their boss' choice of bug traps.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Catchmaster is a heavy-duty glue trap. The problem is the traps aren't just catching bugs.

As proof, the first photo showed a skink, a snake-like lizard and garden pest predator, stuck to a Catchmaster.

"I'm reasonably sure these guys eat all of the bugs they're trying to eradicate," the Redditor wrote with intended irony.

The following series of progressive photos showed the original poster's rescue of the animal using olive oil, paper towels, and a butter knife. Fortunately, the skink made it back into the wild unseemingly harmed.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

The employee's heroic effort was applauded, as was the original objection to the pest management option. "Glue traps are literally torture devices," wrote one Redditor.

"They're banned here, thank god," said another.

"Soapy water works pretty well too," advised a third with a history of rescuing snakes from glue traps.

While the skink mentioned above got a happy ending, that's not always the case. Glue traps prolong suffering for living creatures, causing panic, struggle, and excessive harm.

According to People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, the instructions say to throw the traps into the garbage after use, which is where many of these insects, rodents, and bugs die days later from suffocation, blood loss, shock, dehydration, or simply being crushed.

Not to mention these traps, as proved in the post above, are nondiscriminatory, catching and endangering innocent and unintended animals, like this house sparrow. Sticky traps can also endanger valuable insects like pollinators, who feed this world and are crucial to our ecosystems.

There are ways to control pests without glue and chemicals. Planting specific herbs in your garden, such as basil, is a natural and humane way to deter unwanted creatures — and it smells delicious. Companion planting is another way to protect your plants without pesticides or toxic chemicals.

Join our free newsletter for cool news and actionable info that makes it easy to help yourself while helping the planet.