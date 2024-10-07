Gatorade faces backlash after announcing new product that's basically just salt water: 'Do not waste your money on this'

A Redditor was astounded when they stumbled across Gatorade Water at the store.

Gatorade's foray into electrolyte-infused water has caused an unenviable uproar after many consumers called out the iconic sports-themed beverage maker for wasting resources on an unneeded product — and packaging it in plastic to boot.

What's happening?

A Redditor was astounded when they stumbled across Gatorade Water at the store and couldn't believe the drink maker (a division of PepsiCo) was trying to sell something they described in the r/Anticonsumption community as "just salt water."

According to a Gatorade press release, the alkaline water has a pH of 7.5 or higher and contains electrolytes — which healthcare organization Cedars Sinai explains are essential minerals like sodium (i.e., salt), potassium, and calcium that help keep the body balanced.

While multiple commenters pointed out that electrolytes are generally important and more than just salt, they also didn't seem to be impressed by the product or the plastic packaging.

"The bottles are excessive," one person wrote, while another added sarcastically, "Salt water with a side of yummy microplastics."

"Do not waste your money on this," someone else suggested, while more than one person couldn't help but reference the comedy movie Idiocracy, in which a fictional sports drink company of the future enriches its bottom line and ultimately causes a global crisis by buying out federal health agencies and replacing water with its Brawndo beverage.

Why is this concerning?

Even though Gatorade says in its press release that Gatorade Water comes in 100% recycled plastic, the product and others like it encourage shoppers to continue purchasing single-use plastics that don't move the needle when it comes to circularity.

While the U.N. Development Programme reports that plastic recycling rates are hovering at around 9%, analysis by the Last Beach Clean Up and Beyond Plastics suggests that percentage might be ev en lower in the United States, with only 5-6% recycled in 2021.

Moreover, even if those rates did improve, plastics aren't infinitely recyclable like aluminum and take tens to hundreds of years to degrade, leaching harmful toxins into the soil and environment and proving to be a danger to wildlife.

Is Gatorade doing anything to reduce plastic waste?

Gatorade's parent company, PepsiCo, says on its website that its plastic-reduction efforts could eliminate more than 440,000 tons of virgin plastic use by the end of the decade. The brand has also launched an initiative to double its reusable packaging by 2030 and notes it offers some products in concentrated powders or tablets, which contributes to less packaging waste.

One commenter on the Reddit post wondered if Gatorade Water could be reimagined into a powder form for people who want an electrolyte boost, though George Washington University public health professor Dr. Leana Wen explained to CNN that tap water is the "best form of hydration" for people who have access to clean drinking water.

"There are many claims about the supposed health benefits of electrolyte-infused and alkaline water, but very little scientific evidence," Wen said.

How can I reduce plastic waste more broadly?

Instead of reaching for a plastic single-use water bottle, try investing in a reusable option.

In addition to helping the planet and avoiding the ingestion of microplastics linked to cancer and other health problems, you'll likely have more money in your wallet. Disposable water bottle spending drains more than $250 from the average American's bank account annually.

Metal razors and reusable cloth grocery bags are other plastic-free options for everyday use.

