Shopper raises concerns over bizarre Advent calendar found on store shelf: 'Breaks my heart'

A Reddit user sparked a discussion about holiday consumption after sharing a photo of an Advent calendar filled with 24 single-use fidget toys.

What's happening?

A member of Reddit's r/Anticonsumption community posted a photo of a packaged Advent calendar containing two dozen fidget toys, asking: "How long before this all ends up in the garbage?"

The post resonated with other users, drawing attention to the scale of holiday waste.

"The other thing that breaks my heart, it is't not just THAT one. You know they made at LEAST 4 million of those; true of all the other garbage you see 'round the holidays,'" one commenter wrote. "AND they Obligated the Labor of several REAL humans along the chain just to perpetuate this grossness."

Why is this concerning?

The production of millions of plastic Advent calendars contributes to several environmental challenges.

The manufacturing process requires substantial energy and raw materials, and the inevitable disposal of these short-lived toys adds to our growing plastic pollution problem. During the holiday season alone, the Environmental Protection Agency estimates that Americans generate about 25% more waste than during other times of the year, much of which comes from disposable decorations, packaging, and novelty items.

What's being done about holiday waste?

Many families are embracing sustainable holiday traditions that create lasting memories without generating excess waste.

Reusable Advent calendars, which can be filled with treats or activity cards year after year, are becoming popular. Some parents are opting for experience-based countdowns, like daily holiday activities or acts of kindness, creating traditions that don't rely on disposable items.

Several retailers are also responding to consumer demand for more sustainable options. Major stores now offer reusable fabric Advent calendars, while others feature calendars filled with consumable items like tea, chocolate, or beauty products that don't contribute to long-term clutter or waste.

Parents who want to give their kids fidget toys for therapeutic or entertainment purposes can find sustainable alternatives. Many companies now produce high-quality, durable fidget toys that last years, often made from recycled or biodegradable materials. These items can be cost-effective and environmentally responsible compared to disposable versions.

The shift away from disposable holiday items can also lead to significant savings. Families can reduce holiday spending and make lasting memories by investing in high-quality, reusable items and creating traditions that don't revolve around single-use products.

Plus, choosing durable items over disposable ones means less clutter to manage after the holiday season ends.

