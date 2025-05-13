Parent sparks outrage after sharing photos of baffling experience with child's toy: 'Shameful'

"This is in our hands."

A parent was shocked after opening a gift when they found it was filled with more packaging than actual toys.

What's happening?

In a post on the r/EgregiousPackaging subreddit, the Redditor shared a photo showing more than a dozen layers of plastic — including two outer plastic wraps, a hard plastic shell, a plastic muffin tin, multiple clamshells, and even Scotch tape — just to access a few miniature toys.

The unboxing experience was so excessive that the user described it as a "shameful" display of "money-wasting garbage," totaling around $60 for a "cheap thrill."

"Please stop this insanity! This is in our hands — stop buying this assault on resources," the original poster wrote in the post.

The image showed a spread of plastic parts, a paper instruction sheet, and a few small toys — starkly contrasting with the sheer volume of plastic waste generated.

"Yo dawg, I heard you like excessive packaging, so we put plastic in your plastic in your plastic," one commenter joked.

Why is excessive packaging important?

While surprise toys are supposed to deliver delight, the environmental cost of this toy turned out to be a disappointment.

Plastic packaging accounts for nearly half of global plastic waste, much of which ends up in landfills or oceans, where it can persist for hundreds of years.

The production of plastic, which relies a lot on dirty energy like oil and gas, generates significant planet-overheating pollution.

The energy and resources required to produce these intricate plastic wrappings for disposable goods add up fast, especially when you start to consider the global reliance on these materials.

This can exacerbate environmental degradation and leave younger generations facing the consequences of today's consumer culture. Ironically, this generation includes the very children receiving these toys.

Is the company doing anything about this?

The Redditor didn't name the toy brand explicitly, but the included dolls and packaging strongly resemble products from MGA Entertainment's LOL Surprise line.

MGA has previously faced backlash for its excessive use of packaging and has pledged to improve its sustainability practices. The company introduced a recycling partnership with TerraCycle and said it is developing more eco-conscious packaging options.

What's being done about plastic more broadly?

The fight against plastic pollution is gaining momentum globally. Countries like France and Canada have implemented bans on certain single-use plastics, and in the U.S., cities from New York to San Francisco are introducing packaging ordinances that penalize wasteful design.

Some companies are leading the way: Lego has announced a transition to paper-based packaging and a recycling program to keep Lego parts out of landfills while helping underserved kids. Startup toy brands like Green Toys use recycled milk jugs for both products and boxes.

Ultimately, reducing the use of single-use plastic items and voicing frustration publicly can send a strong signal to companies. You can also search for plastic recycling locations near you.

"If companies are going to keep making things like this, can we at least have the packaging be reusable and useful for playing with the toy?" said one commenter.

