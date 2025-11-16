Onlooker captures photos as FedEx deploys electrifying changes: 'I have now spotted both'

"I'm seeing more and more."

EVs are slowly but surely becoming popular among the public and corporations. A Reddit user on the r/electricvehicles subreddit made a post that demonstrates this rise in popularity.

"I have now spotted both the extended and smaller variants of the new fully electric FedEx trucks," OP said in their post, showing images of the FedEx EVs.

Fellow members of the Reddit community left comments saying that they have also spotted these EVs in their cities. "I'm seeing more and more in Canada where I live," one user commented.

Another user added, "Our local Amazon delivery dude has one of the shortest versions I've seen."

Switching to an EV fleet will result in financial gains for FedEx and other companies because they will eliminate gas purchases. Plus, without oil changes, spark plugs, or timing belts to worry about, EV owners often save hundreds, if not thousands, over the life of their vehicles.

Some critics of EVs point to the pollution created during battery manufacturing or the environmental impact of mining materials like lithium and nickel. While these are valid concerns, it's important to view them in context.

Every year, the world digs up roughly 30 million tons of minerals for clean energy technologies. However, 16.5 billion tons of dirty energy sources are extracted and burned annually.

Over their lifetime, EVs still produce substantially less pollution than gas-powered vehicles. An MIT study found that gasoline cars emit about 350 grams of carbon pollution per mile, while EVs charged on the average U.S. grid emit about 200 grams.

In fact, a Tesla Model 3 offsets the environmental cost of its battery production after just 13,500 miles.

