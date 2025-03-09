Customer calls out mobile carriers for decision that could leave millions without service: 'It's a huge issue for my family'

Not everyone is enthused about the latest features a smartphone has to offer.

When it comes to communications, the Reddit users on r/dumbphones prefer simplicity. One thread discussed the unseen implications of mobile phone companies ending support for 2G and 3G networks.

The original post notes that the problem will be especially acute in some countries: "In my country almost 8 millions [sic] people still use old 2G or 3G phones and im [sic] not even talking about less advanced countries where that number is surely way bigger than that.

"All those old good working phones being thrown away because we just cut off a network."

The post prompted several comments.

One mentioned the dangers it could impose on people in more rural areas: "It's a huge issue for my family that lives in more rural areas of the US… So while their 'not so fancy' 3G phone was a life line in case of car trouble or getting stuck in a storm, now they're just stuck."

Another commenter lamented the lack of concern for how much waste the upgrades would lead to: "It breaks my heart how little consideration to the environmental impact there is now even though we're clearly headed towards a really bad future."

The discussion raises an important point about e-waste. Because the materials used are toxic and not biodegradable, disposing of unwanted electronics is a serious environmental concern. A 2015 U.N. report found that the vast majority (60-90%) of e-waste was dumped illegally.

There has been some improvement in recycling e-waste in recent years, but most electronics are left to rot in landfills. Fortunately, there are ways for individuals to help mitigate the environmental toll of e-waste. Better still, these methods come with financial rewards.

Still, the onus on reducing e-waste will be on the companies causing it. Rendering millions of older devices obsolete at stroke should be avoided.

One of the commenters on the Reddit thread offered a suggestion for a compromise position: "I think a better solution for everyone is if there were an adapter of sorts, to allow 2G/3G devices to work on 4G/5G network."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.