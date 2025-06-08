Gamer stunned after discovering nostalgia-inducing item in the trash: 'Saved this from the landfill'

The fact that the original poster found this in the garbage illustrates a major problem.

As technology has leapt forward, many people have started spending money just to get the latest and greatest gadgets — often leaving perfectly functioning items behind. But a Redditor just illustrated the truth of the old saying that one man's trash is another man's treasure by rescuing an older device from the garbage.

What's happening?

They proudly showed off their find in r/CRTgaming, a community dedicated to playing video games on cathode ray tube televisions, a classic style of TV that was widely used when some of these older gaming systems were released.

"Saved this from the landfill! My first CRT," said the original poster, sharing a photo of an old but fully functional Sony. It is set up on a TV stand with a classic SNES console, with Super Mario World's opening screen on the display.

Why is this old TV important?

The fact that the original poster found this in the garbage illustrates a major problem with the way our society handles e-waste.

First, we're spending unnecessary money to replace functional pieces of technology with slightly upgraded versions, which wastes both our funds and our planet's resources. Second, all those discarded electronics are full of valuable components like rare metals that go to waste if they're not recycled. Third, when these items end up in the dump, they can contaminate the surrounding soil and water with toxic chemicals.

Are manufacturers doing anything about this?

Some companies offer e-waste recycling programs to help reduce material waste and pollution. Many even offer cash, store credit, or other rewards in exchange, which both makes the programs more popular and benefits customers who take the trouble to use them. Companies like Trashie will accept a wide range of working and broken electronics.

Unfortunately, many companies are still churning out electronics designed to fall apart after a relatively short time, perpetuating the cycle of unnecessary purchases.

What can I do about e-waste?

Besides recycling your electronics, you can participate in the secondhand economy when it comes to your devices.

Buying used or refurbished instead of new helps reduce the demand for new devices that use freshly mined materials. You save money, and you reduce your impact on the environment. When you're done with your devices, sell or rehome them — don't throw them out.

