Shopper shares frustration with seemingly deceptive product packaging: 'Not everything can be surgery grade'

As more shoppers become aware of the many problems with plastic waste, some are looking for alternatives. Companies that offer eco-friendly paper packaging or use recycled materials often use those features as selling points for more environmentally aware buyers.

However, not all of these companies are really committed to reducing plastic use, as one Redditor demonstrated when they opened a package of what looked like eco-friendly cotton swabs.

What happened?

The Redditor shared a photo of their troubling discovery on r/mildlyinfuriating. "Q-tips in eco recycled packaging, wrapped again with plastic inside," they complained.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Their photo shows a brown paper package labeled "Earthgreen Cotton Buds." Inside the torn-open packet, there's a slightly smaller, clear plastic envelope containing a row of four cotton swabs. The earthy, unbleached colors of the paper and the handles of the swabs might appear all-natural — but the plastic definitely isn't.

Why does the double layer of packaging matter?

Many buyers would consider this type of packaging deceptive, even greenwashing. It looks like it doesn't contain plastic, but it does — and, in fact, it probably uses more resources and energy to create than a simple plastic package would have.

That's a problem for two reasons. One, the waste drives up prices and puts more of a strain on the Earth. Two, the plastic itself pollutes the environment and is difficult to recycle.

Why did the manufacturer package these products this way?

Some commenters pointed out a valid reason for wrapping cotton buds in plastic: water.

"If the package gets wet they're useless, and considering most people keep cotton buds in the bathroom where there's likely to be moisture in the air regularly, the plastic is keeping them dry and mold-free," said one user.

But not everyone found that reason persuasive. "Man, at some point we got to get comfortable with the fact that things are going to have germs on them," said another user. "It's reasonable to have limits, but not everything can be surgery grade. Deal with it. … The vast majority of people don't need such protection."

What can I do to minimize plastic waste?

While this isn't the first or last time a company will greenwash its products, there are also many businesses making a sincere effort to be eco-friendly. Research and reviews can help you identify brands that actually use minimal plastic and provide responsible, recyclable products.

Also, consider swapping out single-use plastics in your home for more durable alternatives to minimize the number of plastic items going to the landfill.

