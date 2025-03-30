Shopper sparks backlash after spotting bizarrely packaged item on store shelf: 'It's not great'

"They told me that the plastic is completely recyclable and my complaint is useless."

A Walmart customer in Canada was baffled after realizing the store was selling coconuts wrapped in plastic instead of their natural protective outer shell.

What's happening?

In the r/Anticonsumption subreddit, the customer shared an image of the display of uncased coconuts wrapped in an array of colorful plastics. Each coconut has a plastic straw already embedded in the fruit — presumably so consumers could drink its water without additional effort.

"When I complained about the overuse of plastic, especially the straw, they told me that the plastic is completely recyclable and my complaint is useless," the original poster wrote.

Other Redditors were not pleased with the use of plastic but suggested they may have gotten a more constructive response if they contacted FG Transportation & Trading — the logistics company responsible for bringing in the Nam Hom coconuts, a variety native to Thailand.

"Yeah, it's not great to have coconuts needlessly encased in plastic," one person agreed before pointing out that workers on the floor likely don't influence buying decisions.

"If only coconuts came in natural containers…" another wrote.

Why is this concerning?

While plastics can help extend the shelf life of perishable foods, they also contain harmful chemicals that can leach into our food at different stages of production, which is one reason why many companies are investing in alternative packaging from natural materials.

Last year, Consumer Reports reported that 84 of 85 analyzed foods in its study contained phthalates — used to make plastics more flexible. Some phthalates have been linked to high blood pressure, insulin resistance, early menopause, and other health complications.

What's more, the majority of plastics are derived from highly polluting dirty fuels, making it imperative to also reduce our reliance on plastic packaging for environmental health. According to Our World in Data, packaging accounts for roughly 40% of all plastic waste.

Is Walmart doing anything to reduce plastic waste?

Walmart acknowledges on its website that packaging helps suppliers "conveniently and safely handle, transport and store food and other products" but says it is committed to limiting waste. In part, it recycled 280 million pounds of plastic film and rigid plastics in 2023. It also recently replaced plastic e-commerce mailers with paper recyclable options.

However, the weight of virgin plastics in its packaging increased by 6% in 2023 compared to a 2020 baseline as it expanded product categories like food. It is unclear if the Nam Hom coconuts were part of those expanded offerings.

"Progress depends on many factors outside our control, including emergence and scalability of innovative more-recyclable materials, public policy for materials management systems, infrastructure development (especially to support recyclable and compostable materials), and societal behavior change," the company says on one of its ESG pages.

What can be done to reduce plastic waste more broadly?

Even if the coconuts were wrapped in plastic to preserve their freshness, there's also the matter of the plastic straw.

One Redditor noted you'd likely pay a premium for it, too, raising your grocery bill for a single item when a more sustainable and budget-friendly option is available, writing: "You can buy a box of these coconuts for like $20 and just put a metal straw through them."

Other plastic-free alternatives for everyday products that can stretch your dollar further include durable metal razors and reusable water bottles and grocery bags.

