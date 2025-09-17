Employee frustrated after receiving bizarre company gift: 'That's laughable'

Sometimes workplace perks are more puzzling than helpful. That's what one employee discovered when their company handed out tiny Bluetooth speakers as gifts, which many agreed were memorable for all the wrong reasons.

The post, shared to Reddit's r/Bluetooth_Speakers, shows a video of the speaker in action. When powered on, it announces, "your bluetooth device is ready to pair" in a voice so garbled it's nearly impossible to understand. The caption reads: "My work decided to give us Bluetooth speakers today."

The clip quickly sparked reactions, with commenters joking about the device. One quipped, "This Bluetooth devices is directly from hell?" while another laughed, "IT'S THE BLUETOOTH LADYYYY."

But the conversation also brought up a much bigger issue: electronic waste. Affordable electronics like this often end up collecting dust or being discarded after a few uses, contributing to the growing global e-waste crisis. According to the United Nations, the world produced a record 68.3 million tons of e-waste in 2022, but only about 22% was actually recycled. That waste isn't just an environmental hazard; it's an economic one. Electronics contain valuable materials like copper and lithium, and when they're thrown away, so are the labor and resources that went into making them.

There are better ways to deal with unwanted gadgets, such as reselling or donating them, rather than disposing of them irresponsibly. If you've got old electronics sitting around, you can even make money back by trading them in or selling them.

Commenters joined in to agree they'd rather companies not bother than create such waste. As one commenter summed it up: "Stupid company could have spent $20 on a decent Soundcore Select Go 4 for everyone and not just tossed $ into e-waste. That sounds like a $3 kids toy and I hope they did not spend any more than that on the junk." Another added, "That's laughable."

