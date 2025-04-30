  • Business Business

Resident sparks outrage with photo of 'obnoxious' sign on city street: 'Should be destroyed'

"It's really annoying."

by Simon Sage
"It's really annoying."

Photo Credit: Reddit

An Irish Redditor encountered an obnoxiously bright billboard and checked in with r/Dublin to see if there was any recourse. 

"These advertisement displays feel too bright," wrote the original poster, before including a picture. "Is there some way by which this can be challenged to get their brightness lowered?"

"It's really annoying."
Photo Credit: Reddit

The sign was set up in Dublin's central Temple Bar district, inside The National Wax Museum Plus. The Dublin City Council does have a policy to require low-level lighting appropriate for walkways and cycle paths. 

Light pollution is a real issue in urban centers. In residential areas, lights can impede sleep and even introduce serious health issues. Intense night-time lighting has a major disorienting effect on local wildlife, which can prevent species from finding shelter, food, and mates. 

Public lighting is a major drain on energy usage, which costs municipalities and may have its own pollution footprint. And of course, excessive advertising continues to spur unneeded consumerism that produces additional waste in the manufacturing process

Local nonprofit Dark Sky Ireland is advocating for reducing light pollution. It recommends "trimming and dimming." This refers to covering light at a horizontal level so it doesn't travel far.

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

It also recommends reducing brightness and raising color temperature in order to lower energy usage and minimize effect on sleep. According to its research, additional public lighting has had little effect on reducing night-time crime.   

Reddit commenters were equally annoyed by this particular advertisement in Dublin.

"I f****** hate these things," said one community member. "They are a curse and should be destroyed. They are quite distracting when driving as well. Why aren't there rules around them? Why are people defending these things?"

"It's true, I pass by it in broad daylight and the speakers are always blaring their advertisements. It's really annoying," said another.  

Should the government be able to control how we heat our homes?

Definitely 👍

Only if it saves money 💰

I'm not sure 🤷

No way ❌

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

"It's a pretty obnoxious ad," replied another.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"We all get fresh air, avoid bottlenecks, and have fun!"
Business

New data uncovers surprising e-bike trend that could save you money: 'Huge'

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x