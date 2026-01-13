Customer sparks outrage with photo of frustrating candy purchase: 'This would have ruined my day'

"The manufacturer still wants to maintain the same shelf presence."

Buying a pack of candy is a nice reward after a long week. However, shrinkflation can diminish some of the excitement, and, unfortunately, the trend has become common as companies seek to save money amid rising production costs.

One Reddit user shared their disappointment with the r/mildlyinfuriating community after opening a package of Airheads candy.

What happened?

In the post, the customer shared a photo of a package of Haunted Berry Airheads Xtremes they had purchased. The candy occupied approximately two-thirds of the plastic packaging; the remainder was empty space.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"This is bs in my opinion," the original poster wrote beneath the photo. "Why not just make the packaging smaller at this point? Also! There [were] only 8 in it."

"Shelf space," one user said. "Shrinkflation took your candy size but the manufacturer still wants to maintain the same shelf presence (as well as make you think nothing has changed) in order to give the product higher visibility and less competition on the same rack/shelf run."

Another shared, "This would have ruined my day for sure."

Why is shrinkflation concerning?

While companies may have valid reasons to shrink product sizes (such as trying to save money without raising prices), it can still be considered deceptive if they don't advertise the changes. Without a price increase, consumers expect to receive the same amount of product; when they don't, it can erode trust in a company.

Moreover, this deceptive marketing tactic generates additional environmental waste by using the same-sized packaging for less product. Because plastic remains a dominant material in food packaging due to its versatility, low cost, and effectiveness in preserving food, per the UN Environment Programme, the increase in waste production is a significant concern for the planet and public health.

Most plastic ends up either in landfills or the environment, where it leaches harmful chemicals and microplastics into the soil, air, and waterways. Animals can also choke on or become entangled in plastic material, especially in oceans, where more than a million seabirds and marine creatures are affected by plastic pollution each year, as Brittany Ferries reported, citing other sources.

Is Airheads doing anything about this?

Perfetti Van Melle, the company that manufactures Airheads, hasn't made any obvious announcements about plans to increase product sizes. Furthermore, the Guardian reported that candy prices rose by about 11% from 2024 to 2025 (based on projections), and Perfetti Van Melle chewy candy packs were among the many products affected. Tariffs imposed by the Trump administration and extreme rainfall that damaged cocoa harvests in West Africa and other regions have been blamed for the price hikes, according to the report.

But the Italian-Dutch confectionery company is at least making strides — according to its website — to become more sustainable by committing to reducing plastic in packaging, redesigning packaging for recyclability, and lowering its carbon footprint and water usage. As of 2023, the company had reported reducing carbon emissions by 20% and water consumption by 11% relative to a 2016 baseline.

What's being done about shrinkflation more broadly?

More shoppers are calling out big brands like Godiva and Oreo for engaging in shrinkflation, which helps raise awareness about the problem.

Some strategies for avoiding shrinkflation include purchasing generic or store brands, which are often cheaper and not usually subject to the practice; buying in bulk; and focusing on staples that can be used in multiple dishes rather than prepackaged items that are often eaten in one sitting.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.