Agriculture giant under fire for controversial commercial: 'Exaggerated the benefits'

The U.K.'s biggest certifier of farm products is in trouble for misleading the public by exaggerating environmental benefits in a recent advertisement.

What's happening?

The U.K.'s Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) ruled that Red Tractor misled consumers by promoting itself as an environmentally responsible organization that "farmed with care" without proof, per the BBC.

The company, which certifies over 45,000 farms across the UK, ran an ad from 2021 to 2023 claiming: "From field to store all our standards are met. When the Red Tractor's there, your food's farmed with care."

However, after a two-year investigation, the ASA determined that Red Tractor failed to provide sufficient evidence that its farms complied with basic environmental laws. The organization banned the ad, saying it was "misleading and exaggerated the benefits of the scheme."

Environmental nonprofit River Action, which filed the complaint, accused the company of greenwashing by misleading consumers into thinking its certification guaranteed sustainable practices. Red Tractor denied wrongdoing, stating that its focus was on animal welfare and food safety, not environmental standards, and claimed it does not know if the farms it works with follow environmental laws.

Why is this decision important?

A 2020 U.K. Environment Agency report found that Red Tractor farms were "not currently an indicator of good environmental performance," per the BBC.

FROM OUR PARTNER Get a new phone with unlimited 5G and zero activation fees — for just $40 a month Metro by T-Mobile gives you smart value, whether you need a new phone or are just looking for a better plan. This holiday season, get a free 5G phone with no activation fees, for just $40/month. That includes unlimited talk and text, already bundled with taxes and fees. Or, keep your existing phone and number and get unlimited 5G for just $25/month. Either way, enjoy T-Mobile’s Scam Shield technology at no extra cost. Plus, you can even level up to an iPhone 16e this month. Just bring your number and ID and sign up for $50 with the auto pay plan. Learn more

In 2022, the U.K.'s Environmental Audit Committee found that agriculture was one of the most common pollution sources for rivers, affecting 40% with risks like runoff from fertilizers, pesticides, and livestock waste.

Misleading ads like Red Tractor's provide false reassurance and allow companies to profit from the demand for "sustainable" food without real accountability. Experts say this deceptive marketing slows progress toward cleaner agricultural systems by obscuring the industry's true environmental impact.

This deception can lead to trickle-up adverse health effects for wildlife and humans, with harmful chemicals making their way back up through the food chain.

What's being done about misleading advertising?

The ASA's decision is a significant win for environmental transparency. River Action urged supermarkets and food producers to re-evaluate their partnerships with Red Tractor and demand stricter environmental accountability from suppliers.

"What this shows is that for their environmental credentials Red Tractor has been misleading the public and their suppliers," said Amy Fairman, head of campaigns at River Action, per the BBC. "So, we're looking for suppliers like supermarkets to really examine and take stock of what is on their shelves."

Advertising regulations in the U.K. are much stricter than in the U.S., with the ASA enforcing regulations around truthfulness and misleading claims, particularly concerning the environment, pricing, and fake reviews. The EU recently banned misleading environmental claims in advertising. The FTC in the U.S. is typically more lenient and allows more misleading marketing.

Recent research on enzymes could help reduce harmful runoff. Shoppers can help by researching certification labels, supporting locally sourced or verified sustainable farms, learning to spot greenwashing claims that rely on vague language or imagery without concrete evidence, and supporting actual eco-friendly initiatives.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.