Chinese hotel forced to shut down bizarre guest service involving rare animals: 'Close contact'

A hotel in China has been ordered to end a controversial practice that used a treasured and protected species to wake up guests.

What's happening?

According to The Times, a U.K.-based outlet, the Lehe Ledu Liangjiang Holiday Hotel near Chongqing, China, was offering guests a "red panda-themed holiday," which included using the cute and cuddly-looking animals as part of a wake-up call in guests' rooms. Dexerto posted pictures to X.

A hotel in China offers a special feature where they let red pandas wake up guests pic.twitter.com/H5QU9wOHXL — Dexerto (@Dexerto) June 27, 2025

While that may sound incredible, there's just one problem: red pandas are an endangered species.

Why are red panda wake-up calls concerning?

According to the World Wildlife Fund, there are fewer than 10,000 red pandas in the wild, and their numbers are dwindling. According to The Times, China banned their use in "close contact" situations like this in 2018 in an effort to protect the treasured creatures.

Normalizing interactions with red pandas by using them the way this hotel did can lead to visitors to the region not treating these animals with the respect they deserve in the wild. If you get used to interacting with them in a controlled setting, you're more likely to try to interact with them in the wild.

This could lead to feeding the creatures, and if wild animals start to rely on human food, they will lose the ability to fend for themselves. That could even make them aggressive if food isn't provided.

Additionally, some human food is not suitable for animals, potentially leading to health complications for the creatures.

With disrupted habitats and a changing climate already threatening their population numbers, it's crucial that red pandas are allowed to thrive in their own ecosystems without human interference, and having them take part in these sorts of interactions threatens their ability to do that.

Removing them from their habitat can also have severe consequences for the ecosystem. For example, red pandas primarily eat bamboo, which helps prevent this plant species from growing out of control.

What's being done to protect red pandas?

According to the New York Post, China immediately ordered the hotel to cease its panda interactions after wildlife officials in the province were made aware of the practice by a viral travel video that showed the wake-up calls taking place.

More broadly, the red panda is a nationally protected species in China. The Red Panda Network is one example of an organization established to conduct conservation efforts. These efforts include working with local communities and fundraising to protect and restore the species.

