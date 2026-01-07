  • Business Business

Major retailer launches game-changing initiative to tackle common problem with household waste: 'We're incredibly proud'

"This project is about more than just statistics.'

by Cassidy Lovell
Photo Credit: iStock

Plumbers and builders in the U.K. have an easier way to recycle waste and get rewarded, thanks to a new recycling initiative by Plumb Centre and Polypipe Building Products.

Waste, like packaging and damaged products, can be "[dropped] off at Plumb Centre branches to be rewarded with a £5 Greggs voucher on the first deposit, with more rewards available the more they participate," according to Installer Online.

With hundreds of waste collection sites and an easy-to-scan QR code for rewards, the company hopes to encourage the proper disposal and recycling of waste.The voucher, equivalent to around $7, to the renowned British bakery chain provides a tasty incentive.

Each year, the planet generates hundreds of millions of tons of plastic waste. Grocery bags, food wrappers, packaging, and more are produced at rapid rates, and they never truly leave. 

Plastic never completely breaks down. It ends up in landfills, on the sides of highways and roads, in lakes and oceans, and even in our bodies

While plastic can be recycled, it's a difficult process with many potential barriers. Even so, only a small fraction of plastic waste — 10% — is successfully recycled. 

Part of the problem is that many people just aren't sure about what is and isn't recyclable. Others lack any incentive to do so, or don't feel like it makes any difference.

This is where incentive-based recycling programs like the Plumb Centre and Polypipe Building Products come in. 

"We're incredibly proud of our recycling initiative," Matt Williams, the Managing Director at Polypipe Building Products, told Installer Online. "...This project is about more than just statistics. It's about engaging with the entire industry and fostering a culture of sustainability."

Aside from knowing your recycling options, try to use less plastic. Invest in sustainable, reusable alternatives to common plastics, like stainless steel water bottles and glass food containers.

