Manufacturer sets out to solve serious problem with common waste: 'A transformative moment'

A plastics manufacturer in Nigeria is expanding the infrastructure in one of its recycling facilities, aiming to reduce new plastic creation, recycle old material, and provide jobs in the community.

Polysmart Packaging Limited recently announced a $60 million expansion plan for the largest state-of-the-art plastic recycling facility in Nigeria, with construction set to be completed in July 2026, according to a report from the Guardian. The plant will have an input capacity of 100,000 tons of mixed plastics, increasing the region's capacity for recycling and keeping plastic waste out of landfills and waterways.

"This is a transformative moment for Nigeria's green economy," Wasiu Abolaji Balogun, the MD/CEO of Polysmart Packaging Limited, told the outlet.

Balogun added that the expansion is "an investment in the human capital of Nigeria," anticipating the creation of "thousands of new direct and indirect jobs across the waste collection, sorting, technical and operational segments of the value chain, providing dignified and sustainable livelihoods for our people."

The facility will be capable of producing certified food-grade rPET (recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate) locally, cutting down on the need to import virgin plastics from foreign sources. The expanded recycling maximizes resources being used and sets new sustainability standards. According to the Guardian, Polysmart Packaging Limited will save up to 170,000 tons of carbon while still conserving energy.

The company is using several technologies to process multiple polymer types, with a focus on creating food-grade rPET resin and flakes that meet European and U.S. regulations. They will also produce non-food-grade plastics, including HDPE, LDPE, and PP materials.

Plastic is everywhere, as is plastic pollution, which clogs waterways, landfills, and has been shown to break down into microplastics that have infiltrated almost every element of life. Expanding plastic recycling is key to reducing the impact of those issues, especially when 91% of plastic isn't recycled, per the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development.

Researchers are working every day to increase the recycling capabilities for plastic, like a facility in Norway that is implementing artificial intelligence to sort materials, a simple but major hurdle in the recycling process.

While the increased recyclability of plastic is an important step forward in reducing the pollution associated with the material, going plastic-free is a better option in the long term. It can be as simple as swapping plastic water bottles for reusable ones or bringing reusable bags to the grocery store.

