Lego makes surprising announcement about the future of its toy pieces: 'It's encouraging to see something this innovative'

Beloved toy brand Lego is now making several of its toy tire pieces out of recycled plastics. It said in a press release that it will use at least 30% recycled content in these pieces, which will come from fishing nets, ropes, and engine oil.

The company has been struggling to find more sustainable materials for years. Considering how central hydrocarbons are to plastic production, and the rigorous way the toy bricks are used, finding viable alternatives has proved to be a challenge.

Lego has pledged that half of its products will use renewable or recycled materials by 2026, even if it means eating the added cost. For the pollution it can't avoid, Lego has invested in carbon capture research.

Plastic recycling is also a challenge. Some oil companies have backed away from commitments to support it or defaulted to "recycling" that amounted to little more than greenwashing. Some have gone so far as to call plastic recycling "a failed concept." In general, unfortunately, it's not a reliable source for sustainable manufacturing.

Meanwhile, plastics continue to cause damage downstream. When left to landfill, items shed microplastics, which get into waterways and the fish that live there, which in turn can get into the people that eat them. Microplastics in the human body have been linked to immune, endocrine, and reproductive problems.

In any case, Lego remains committed to finding a sustainable way to keep its business running. It has already deployed a wide range of eco-friendly materials across its products. The new recycled Lego tires will be found in 120 different sets by the end of 2025, according to the company.

"This is an exciting step in our ambition to make LEGO products more sustainable and reduce our dependence on virgin fossil fuels," said Lego Chief Sustainability Officer Annette Stube.

"Over the past five years, we have invested significant time in developing and testing this new recycled material to ensure it meets our high standards for quality, safety, and durability. The tires are just one of many options we're working on to make our products more sustainable and it's encouraging to see something this innovative making it into our sets."

