This company will pay you for your old stuff — here's the simple way you can take advantage

If your closet is stuffed with old clothes and shoes you don't wear, there's an easy way to recycle your clothes. And you can get paid for it.

You can order a Trashie's Take Back Bag to fill up with your unwanted clothes, towels, shoes, and more. Send it back so your old stuff can be recycled into new products, and you'll earn a gift card for helping keep your clothes and textiles out of landfills.

How Does it Work?

And it takes just three easy steps.

You order a $20 Take Back Bag, or you can order multiple bags and save more. You fill it up with your unwanted items, which can include clothes, underwear, socks, swimsuits, shoes, bags, accessories, towels, sheets, and linens in any condition. The bag holds about 15 pounds of clothing. Then, you scan the prepaid shipping QR code on the bag for shipping instructions and ship the bag back through the U.S. Postal Service.



You'll earn a $30 TrashieCash rewards card that you can redeem for movie tickets at AMC, food delivery from DoorDash and Uber Eats, HelloFresh meals, Allbirds shoes, homegoods from Caraway, gear from Bass Pro Shops, and more.

Why Recycling Your Clothes and Textiles Matters

Clothing companies are making more clothing than we can handle. The fashion industry makes over 100 billion new garments every year, according to the BBC, and this number has doubled since 2000. Yet, a lot of this clothing goes to waste. Nearly 30% of all clothing made each year is never worn, reported Fashion United. And the clothes that are worn can contribute to the massive amount of landfills in the U.S. and exacerbate habitat loss. In the U.S. alone, 11.3 million tons of textile waste end up in landfills each year.

Trashie recycles up to 1 million pounds of clothing and textiles each week. It weeds out the trash and recycles 90% of the unwanted clothing to a new home. Its bags are made of 50% recycled plastic, and it recycles every bag it gets back.

By using the Take Back Bag, you can help decrease waste in landfills, which reduces dangerous toxins in the soil and water and can save natural resources. Not to mention you get money to spend on the things you need and love.

