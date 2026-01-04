Startup unveils 'all-in-one' tech set to revolutionize home energy: 'Built for everyone'

"We could send solar panels to Mars yet couldn't keep the lights on for people here on Earth."

Raya Power co-founders Meghan Wood and Nicole Gonzalez can add solar to your home without stepping foot on the roof. Amazingly, the main requirement is a standard external outlet.

It's a fascinating plug-and-play option that's cheaper than rooftop arrays and much more focused in approach, according to Raya. The company is on a mission to "democratize solar energy" for renters and homeowners alike, with blackout protection as a focal point.

The unit is installed in about two hours and can draw electricity from the grid when there's no sunshine to charge the battery.

PV Magazine bills it as an "all-in-one" option.

"Connect your air conditioner, refrigerator, phone chargers, and other appliances directly to Raya. The system intelligently manages power distribution to keep your devices running efficiently," according to the company. Photos of the setup show it positioned along the side of a house, wired directly into it. It's weighted to withstand severe winds.

And extreme weather is a part of the product's interesting backstory. Gonzalez was working for NASA in 2017 when Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico, causing her to lose contact with her family. It gave her firsthand experience with a common island problem. For her part, Wood was searching for a way to affordably lower renters' energy bills with solar.

A chance meeting at a mutual friend's wedding led to their business union.

"Fate intervened," according to Raya.

A plug-in unit costs under $7,000. Raya projected savings at $50 to $80 a month. By comparison, rooftop panels cost up to $30,000, with potential to reduce or eliminate your utility bill. They often pay for themselves multiple times during a three-decade lifespan, EnergySage reported.

EnergySage, a partner through The Cool Down's Solar Explorer, curates quotes, installer recommendations, and other information that can save you up to $10,000 in costs. The Solar Explorer also has $0 down subscription options for homeowners on a budget, such as Palmetto's LightReach solar leasing program.

Raya is planning a pilot rollout of its tech next year in Puerto Rico and California. The island will be a good test market for outage protection because of its well-documented blackout woes.

Other plug-in options are making headlines, as well. BioLite's slim battery pack uses a standard wall outlet to charge, powering appliances when there's no electricity. And outlet-ready solar panels are becoming more common in Europe.

The sunny avenues are helping a growing number of people achieve energy independence by reducing electricity expenses and lessening reliance on air pollution-producing power sources. Particulate matter in the fumes are associated with a variety of health problems beyond lung troubles. Experts are finding links to dementia, for example.

Energy think tank Ember reported that more than 40% of the world's electricity was generated by "low-carbon" sources in 2024. And solar generation grew 29%, a six-year high.

But energy demand — driven by heat waves — rose 4%. The increasing power draw spotlights the need for easy access to solar, and Raya is positioned to be among the options.

"We could send solar panels to Mars yet couldn't keep the lights on for people here on Earth," the Raya team wrote. Its product is designed to be "simple, transparent, and built for everyone."

