'Race to Survive: New Zealand' contestant under fire for actions on reality show: 'Unacceptable'

A contestant on the USA Network's "Race to Survive: New Zealand" has sparked controversy after killing and eating a protected bird species during filming.

Spencer "Corry" Jones, a Wyoming resident, consumed a weka — a flightless bird native to New Zealand with a "famously feisty and curious personality" — while competing on the show in October 2023, according to the Washington Post.

The incident highlights the delicate balance between human activities and wildlife conservation efforts. In New Zealand, most native species are legally protected, and harming a weka can result in fines of up to NZ$100,000 (US$60,000) or two years in prison.

This law underscores the importance of preserving unique local ecosystems and the role each species plays in maintaining environmental health.

While the Department of Conservation issued only a warning in this case, citing "unique set of circumstances," the situation serves as a reminder of our responsibility to respect and protect wildlife, even in challenging situations.

"Nonetheless, killing and eating a native protected species in this matter is unacceptable and the company is 'on notice' about the need for its program participants to adhere to conservation legislation," the Department of Conservation continued.

As more people engage with nature through outdoor activities and reality TV productions, it's crucial to prioritize the well-being of local flora and fauna.

Jones acknowledged his mistake, stating, "What I did disrespected New Zealand, and I'm sorry."

This incident offers an opportunity for viewers to reflect on the impact of our actions on the environment and the importance of making informed choices, even in difficult circumstances.

By fostering a deeper understanding of local ecosystems and wildlife protection laws, we can all contribute to a more sustainable future. Whether we're traveling, participating in outdoor activities, or simply going about our daily lives, being mindful of our impact on the environment is a small but significant step towards a cleaner, safer planet for all.

