Father proposes bold solution to keep family's hazardous home from being demolished: 'Game-changer'

Wilson Chowdhry, a campaigner and chair for the U.K. Reinforced Aerated Autoclaved Concrete (RAAC) Campaign Group, is using his daughter's home as a test case for a new project that could potentially help thousands across the U.K.

RAAC refers to a building material linked to several collapses, according to The Herald. Professor Chris Goodier told Loughborough University that it's an old type of concrete, popularly used in the 1950s, 60s, and 70s. While it can be safely used, the buildings constructed during that particular time period are riskier and have been marked as a safety concern.

Because of this, several demolition projects are scheduled, leaving homeowners scrambling for solutions. Groups like Chowdhry's are working to find ways to reinforce these buildings, including his daughter's house.

The campaign group collaborated with Structural Repairs to develop a carbon fiber mesh made with Kevlar to reinforce the structure, called "ReGrid." Chowdhry told The Herald that ReGrid could be a "game-changer" for people like his daughter, whose houses lack structural integrity.

Unfortunately, this isn't the only problem with concrete.

Concrete production heavily pollutes the atmosphere, contributing to the planet's warming. According to a 2018 study published in Nature, concrete production also uses up a lot of water. Researchers predict that, by 2050, 75% of the concrete industry's water demand will be from regions already experiencing water stress.

At the time of writing, it is unknown if ReGrid has a plan to recycle its Kevlar. However, other organizations have developed more sustainable materials that could upend the market.

A team of Australian researchers, for example, recently developed concrete made from wastewater that's 50% stronger than the original. Another team is mixing concrete with clay.

While ReGrid's sustainability is not yet known, it will undoubtedly help people.

Chowdhry told The Herald, "Because ReGrid is only a fraction of the cost of conventional approaches, a national funding programme from the Scottish government or U.K. government becomes a realistic and achievable proposition — bringing hope to thousands of families who currently see no affordable path forward."

