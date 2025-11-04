Other EV drivers were appreciative of the OP's post.

Electric vehicle drivers are finding savvy ways to save money on their clean-energy driving commitments by charging at home.

Social media posts are helping drivers discover America's top EV charger installation company, Qmerit, and the benefits of having an EV charger at home.

The scoop

In a Reddit post to r/BoltEV, one driver shared that their Qmerit experience was "surprisingly good."

The OP explained that when they bought a Chevrolet Bolt EV, the dealership salesman signed them up for a Qmerit installation. They explained that the standard installation service was valued at $1,199, but they qualified for free installation and didn't have to pay any permit fee. So, the driver's total cost was $0.

"I had the option to accept or decline this, and of course accepted it," the OP wrote.

The OP said the installation only took about 15 minutes and that the entire experience was positive and a great promotion from Chevy.

How it's helping

This honest Qmerit review is helpful to other EV drivers because it offers a first-hand account of how the Qmerit quote and installation processes work.

When EV dealerships inform their customers about valuable incentives like this, they help make EV ownership more accessible and affordable. EV owners can save a lot of money by charging their vehicles at home instead of relying on public charging stations.

Qmerit helps people install Level 2 chargers at home, with free estimates for charger installations after you answer just a few questions about your home setup.

You can save even more money if you power your EV charger with solar panels. EnergySage's quote comparison tool is a reliable source for solar quotes from trusted, local installers.

All of these sustainability hacks are steps in the right direction toward a cleaner, greener future and planet with less toxic air pollution from traditional cars and energy systems.

They also complement other energy-saving, cost-saving home upgrades like weatherizing your house and making your house a smart home.

What everyone's saying

Other EV drivers were appreciative of the OP's post about their Qmerit installation and shared their experiences and feedback in the comment section. The responses were overwhelmingly positive and revealed that people have gotten approved and covered for even higher installation quotes.

"They covered $1,799 plus $500 in permits for me," another driver shared.

"My Qmerit install was excellent as well," another Reddit user commented. "No complaints."

