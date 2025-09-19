US officials spark backlash after accepting lavish gift that could wind up costing taxpayers: 'Flying palace'

"I don't see how you do this with an acceptable level of risk."

The United States just scored a free jet from Qatar, but transforming this "flying palace" into Air Force One could end up costing taxpayers a royal fortune.

As reported by Luxury Launches, Qatar gifted a Boeing 747 luxury jet decked out in glossy finishes, luxury lounges, and amenities for royalty to the US Secretary of Defense. The deal states that the plane will be gifted in as-is condition with no stipulations on its use.

"This is a very simple government-to-government dealing when Ministry of Defense and Department of Defense are still exchanging the possibility of transferring one of our 747-8 to be used as Air Force One and it's still under the legal review," Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani told CNN.

What makes this newsworthy is not just the aircraft's luxury past but the billion-dollar price tag taxpayers may now foot to retrofit it into a next-generation Air Force One. While the jet itself came free, its conversion will reportedly pull funds from the Pentagon's nuclear missile program, sparking outrage over priorities and costs.

According to another CNN report, it could take two full years for the plane to be stripped down, inspected by security teams, and rebuilt.

"I don't see how you do this with an acceptable level of risk in a reasonable amount of time, if you can do it at all," a former senior counterintelligence official told CNN.

FROM OUR PARTNER Book comfortable, reliable rooms with this new hotel brand — and get refreshingly affordable prices Spark by Hilton offers consistent, comfortable, and affordable stays to help you save money and travel happy the next time you hit the road. You’ll enjoy just-right rates and reliable essentials, like free WiFi and complimentary bagel-filled breakfasts every day. With new locations opening every week, Spark hotels are brightening up budget-friendly stays in the places you need to be. Learn more

Beyond the budget concerns, there's also the climate impact to consider. Retrofitting and operating a jumbo jet of this scale represents a staggering carbon burden at a time when experts say nations must urgently slash emissions.

Airplanes like the Boeing 747-8 may look sleek in the sky, but their environmental footprint is anything but light. Long-haul jets burn massive amounts of jet fuel, releasing carbon dioxide and other gases that trap heat in Earth's atmosphere and accelerate Earth's overheating. A single transatlantic flight can emit as much carbon per passenger as some people generate in an entire year of driving.

Aviation already accounts for over 2% of global carbon dioxide pollution, and flying a fuel-hungry "palace" across the skies sends a contradictory signal from a nation pledging climate leadership. Redirecting billions toward military aircraft instead of clean energy investments really emphasizes the clash between defense spending and environmental responsibility.

The donated jet may soon trade gold-plated suites for fortified comms rooms, but the larger debate about national priorities, from security to sustainability, is now in full flight.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.