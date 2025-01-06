Puma announces bold new 'Vision 2030' goals: 'We are setting the bar higher'

Puma just revealed plans to slash its direct and indirect greenhouse gas output by 90% before 2030, starting from its 2017 levels, according to ESG Today.

The athletic footwear and apparel company wants to transform its entire supply chain, targeting a 33% drop in pollution from suppliers and partners. The brand plans to boost renewable energy use across its network of core suppliers and shift toward materials that produce less environmental impact.

These goals are part of Puma's Vision 2030 strategy, which builds on targets the company set in 2020. The plan includes using 100% recycled polyester fabric, with 30% coming from fiber-to-fiber recycling in its clothing division. The brand will also source 20% of its cotton fabric from recycled materials.

Shoppers can already see these changes taking shape. Earlier this year, Puma produced millions of football jerseys from recycled textile waste through its Re:fibre program. This means fans can sport their team colors while helping keep materials out of landfills.

The company's dedication to sustainability goes hand in hand with its investment in next-generation material research, particularly for footwear. By scaling up textile-to-textile recycling, Puma makes it easier for customers to make Earth-friendly choices without compromising on style or performance.

The company is thinking about people, too. Puma plans to close gender pay gaps across all countries and train 400,000 workers on human rights. It's also working toward fair living wages and equal pay at its core factories by 2030.

"With Vision 2030 we have elevated and evolved our current sustainability goals to achieve impact on a larger scale across our business," said Anne-Laure Descours, Puma's chief sourcing officer. "We are setting the bar higher to stay true to our responsibility to be 'forever better' throughout our business, for people and the planet."

