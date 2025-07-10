Shopper disturbed after spotting issue with secondhand shoes for sale: 'Incredible that they couldn't be bothered'

A shopper stumbled upon a pair of shoes during a recent trip to their local thrift store that were less buzzworthy and more un-bee-lievable.

The Redditor shared a photo of the ill-fated Puma sneakers — complete with the beginnings of a beehive or wasp nest on the heel.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Are we thinking wasps? Bees?" they posted.

"These are from a potter wasp. Similar but not dirt daubers," one commenter explained.

While this thrifter got unlucky with this careless shoe selection, shopping secondhand generally yields unexpected but more welcoming finds than these shoes. According to Capital One, about one-third of apparel items bought in the past year were purchased secondhand, and the resale market has grown 117% since 2018.

This growth can be attributed to the revival of certain fashion trends such as Y2K style among younger audiences, but it also can be credited to a growing concern about environmental impact and general consumption.

According to Statista, 70% of shoppers say sustainability is a priority in their fashion purchases. It also noted 1 in 10 shoppers won't even touch fast fashion brands.

For these sustainability-minded shoppers, thrifting can help limit overconsumption and save money on unique pieces that can't be found elsewhere. Secondhand fashion has the biggest impact, though, when a buyer uses a discerning eye. For clothes that last past a couple of wears, it's key to look for natural fibers on labels and quality stitching on seams.

As for the poor Pumas, their fate shouldn't deter thrifters from taking advantage of other quality pieces.

"Incredible that they couldn't be bothered to just flick them off before selling," a commenter noted.

"Free-bees with your purchase," another joked.

