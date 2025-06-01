  • Business Business

Puma hits ambitious milestone that could change fashion: 'Testament to the great teamwork of everybody involved'

"We will take this momentum and continue."

by Leslie Sattler
German sportswear giant Puma has successfully reached its target of creating nine-tenths of its products using recycled or certified materials, reported Fibre2Fashion.

The company initially set this target for 2025 but hit it in 2024, showing how quickly fashion brands can change their production methods. Puma dramatically increased its use of eco-friendly materials that create fewer dirty gases. It now incorporates about three-quarters recycled polyester and 13% recycled cotton across its product lines.

Unlike many competitors who mainly use plastic bottles for recycled polyester, Puma has pioneered textile-to-textile recycling through its RE:FIBRE project. This innovative approach transforms factory scraps and used clothing into new materials, with nearly 14% of polyester in the apparel coming from this more sustainable process.

You might notice the benefits next time you shop for athletic wear, as these changes help reduce the carbon footprint of your workout gear without sacrificing the performance you expect. The shift toward recycled materials helps cut down on new resource extraction and keeps textiles out of landfills.

The company isn't stopping at materials. Puma said it has cut pollution by 17% in its supply chain and a remarkable 86% in its own operations since 2017. It has accomplished this by powering all offices, stores, and warehouses with renewable electricity and installing large-scale solar plants at key facilities.

"Reaching our goal of 9 out of 10 products one year ahead of schedule is a testament to the great teamwork of everybody involved at Puma and our manufacturing partners," said Puma's chief product officer, Maria Valdes. "We will take this momentum and continue to look for ways to reduce our environmental footprint as part of our Vision 2030 sustainability goals."

The company has also made strides in human rights, training over 290,000 employees and factory workers on issues like sexual harassment. Workers at Puma's core suppliers now earn an average of 66% above minimum wage, three percentage points higher than last year.

