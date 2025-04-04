Publix employee shares photo of unbelievable aftermath following BOGO sale: 'The quality is poor and nobody wants it'

"It's almost like people don't like watermelon in February."

A Publix employee was bewildered by their store's decision to push a "buy one, get one" deal for watermelon at a strange time of year, seemingly missing the mark for consumer demand and resulting in money down the drain for the business to boot.

What's happening?

In February, the employee shared an image in Reddit's r/publix community, revealing they were prepared to dispose of more than 51 pounds of watermelon after overproduction for the BOGO promotion. "Plus probably 200 pounds in mediums," they added.

"It's almost like people don't like watermelon in February," one commenter pointed out.

"My WHOLE produce department is in agreement that it's stupid for a watermelon bogo this early," another Publix employee agreed, describing the quality as "awful."

While watermelons can be grown year-round in some regions, peak harvest for the seasonal fruit in the United States generally runs from May to November, with some variations depending on the state.

Why is this important?

BOGOs can be a boon, offering consumers a chance to snag food at a reduced cost and grocery retailers the opportunity to recoup money on a product that would otherwise be a sunk cost.

However, Publix's decision to push watermelon and other summer fruits so early in the year backfired, according to multiple Redditors.

"We are fighting for our LIVES with the bogos this week," the OP wrote, while another vented: "The production list are insane. … The quality is poor and nobody wants it!"

Beyond the food waste that might've been avoided by promoting fresher, better-tasting seasonal fruits, Publix still had to ship watermelon from its suppliers. Despite the company's stated commitment to fuel conservation and efficient transportation practices, that would've created unnecessary pollution for a product not in demand.

According to the University of Sydney, fruits and vegetables account for more than one-third of pollution from food transport, as they must be shipped in temperature-controlled environments.

Is Publix doing anything to reduce food waste?

Last year, Publix announced that it had donated 100 million pounds of fresh produce to 35 partner food banks over a four-year span, demonstrating a proactive approach to reducing food waste while supporting communities experiencing food insecurity.

The company says it has also partnered with local growers for nearly a century, ensuring fresh produce in areas of operation in the Southeast and along the East Coast.

The Cool Down couldn't find specific company policies involving the sale of unseasonal produce, but the grocery giant may be relying on data from years past or previous procurement agreements to inform its decision-making for this watermelon BOGO, resulting in the baffling situation amid shifting demand.

What can I do to reduce food waste more broadly?

Even though the watermelon may have been nearing its best-by date, making Publix wary of donating it for food safety reasons, it is unclear why it wasn't eligible for a composting initiative. However, you can compost your food scraps at home to reduce planet-warming pollution from decomposing organic material.

And because local, seasonal produce is grown in more ideal conditions and has to travel shorter distances, it usually tastes better, meaning it may be less likely to end up in the trash.

You can level up your pantry by shopping for produce at your nearby farmers market or growing your own food at home. If you shop at a grocery chain, making a list before you go can help prevent impulse purchases of food items that might go uneaten, potentially saving you hundreds of dollars over the course of a year.

