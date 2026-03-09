  • Business Business

Officials announce $100 million for select US cities

by Daniel Gala
The current administration has announced $100 million in transit aid directed at cities in the United States that will be hosting FIFA World Cup games this summer.

"This funding is about more than moving fans," said Andrew Giuliani, executive director of the White House FIFA task force. "It's about preparing our communities to host the largest sporting event in history and ensuring the world sees America at its best." 

The transportation grants, which Congress approved in February, can be used for everything from purchasing new buses to providing shuttle service for World Cup attendees to funding transportation options for fans with disabilities. 

While the money has been specifically granted to aid with the influx of travelers expected as the U.S., Canada, and Mexico host the World Cup, some of the changes could benefit local residents long after the soccer matches take place. 

Especially in cities, where people and businesses are packed together more densely, public transportation has many benefits over private automobile use. 

These benefits "include less urban sprawl, better air quality, and fewer traffic accidents," according to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Climate Portal. "And a strong public transit system is better for an area's poorest residents, who can least afford a private car." 

Despite these advantages, many public transit systems across the U.S. have been facing financial challenges. 

For example, in Pennsylvania, one of the nation's largest public transportation systems was at risk of severe cuts, including reductions in service, before receiving a $400 million lifeline

Similarly, Dallas Area Rapid Transit, which carries nearly 250,000 riders per day, might be forced to cut back on its services as suburban communities have threatened to pull their support. 

Elsewhere, however, the adoption of new technology has sought to reimagine what public transportation can look like. Atlanta has created a pilot program that uses autonomous vehicles operating on a dedicated track.

While it remains to be seen how World Cup host cities will use the $100 million in available public transportation funding, the money could mean good news for visitors and locals alike. 

Host cities in the U.S. include Atlanta, Miami, Los Angeles, Dallas, and Kansas City, Missouri.

