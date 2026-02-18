Atlanta introduces first-of-its-kind public transit system with 24/7 on-demand operations: 'What begins [here] is designed for the world'

Its dedicated thoroughfares can be constructed in a fraction of the time it takes to build dedicated rail lines.

Combining the driverless technology of autonomous vehicles with the dedicated thoroughfares of light rail, a wholly new kind of public transportation is coming to Atlanta.

The system, from the California company Glydways, promises light rail capacity at bus-fare prices, all with passengers being able to access their own private autonomous vehicles on demand, according to New Atlas.

If successful, the pilot program could serve as a model for public transportation networks elsewhere.

"Congestion is a global problem, and cities everywhere are searching for solutions that are scalable, sustainable, and deliver a better service for their communities," Glydways chief commercial officer Chris Riley said in a news release. "What begins in South Metro Atlanta is designed for the world. This pilot demonstrates how an innovative new form of public transit can expand access, improve reliability, and help cities move more people without expanding roads or relying on legacy systems."

Unlike so-called robotaxis, Glydways' 24/7 service will not use existing roadways, which will reduce congestion. Glydways CEO Mark Seeger called the idea "net-new capacity," per New Atlas, which described the concept as "additional transportation bandwidth that doesn't compete with what's already there."

"Just putting autonomous vehicles on open roads doesn't actually solve congestion," Seeger said. "In many cities, it makes it worse."

Additionally, Glydways' dedicated thoroughfares, which measure just a few yards across, can be constructed in a fraction of the time it takes to build dedicated rail lines. The system also has the potential to reduce air pollution.

The program, to debut in December, will consist of a half-mile loop connecting the Georgia International Convention Center to the Gateway Center Arena.

The announcement comes as municipalities experience challenges with legacy public transportation systems. For example, Dallas Area Rapid Transit is facing the prospect that several jurisdictions will opt out of its services.

For all its potential, it remains to be seen how the Glydways system will operate in practice. However, government officials from around the world will have their eyes on Atlanta as they consider what is right for their cities.

