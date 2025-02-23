New data reveals source of major shift in car buyers' behavior — here's how it could impact the future of the auto industry

"There are about 50% more."

The U.S. electric vehicle charging infrastructure expanded in 2024 and kept up with the increase in EVs bought.

According to Green Car Reports, "There are about 50% more public charging connectors in 2024 vs. 2023."

A study by Paren, an EV charging analytics firm, found that the "U.S. public electric vehicle charging infrastructure kept up with EV sales growth in 2024, and even improved in reliability," per Green Car Reports.

The study specifically examined Thanksgiving week, "when motorists are out on the highways at once in a way that's not rivaled by any other holiday time," Green Car Reports explained. This served as a "pressure test" to see if the chargers could keep up with demand.

Charging sessions increased almost 50% during the week compared to the same week in 2023. Fortunately, the number of charging connectors increased by the same amount.

The study found that the average use of each charging connector decreased from 24% to 22%, which shows that the infrastructure is keeping up with the increased number of electric vehicles.

EV sales also increased, up 10% at the end of the year compared to the same period the previous year.

According to J.D. Power's 2024 Electric Vehicle Experience Ownership Study, almost half of car buyers were put off buying an electric vehicle due to the lack of charging infrastructure.

Improved charging infrastructure is great news for consumers who want to buy an EV. Switching to an electric vehicle can be beneficial to your wallet because you can save $1,500 a year on gas and maintenance.

As more people switch to EVs, researchers are also finding a health benefit. A University of Southern California study found that for every 20 EVs on the road per 1,000 people, asthma-related emergency visits decreased by 3.2%.

Another study in the San Francisco Bay Area showed that pollution levels dropped with more EVs on the road. Fifty-seven sensors were placed in the area that collected data between 2012 and 2022. It showed that toxic gases were reduced by 1.8% annually.

California was a good testing site for the study because EVs are popular in the state. While 1.8% doesn't seem like much, imagine the potential for that number to grow as more people buy EVs.

With one of the biggest deterrents to EV adoption starting to fade, there will be less hindrance for people making the switch.

