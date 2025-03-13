  • Business Business

City officials push for crackdown on common yard tool, sparking heated debate: 'The issue started interfering with my life'

"We can't wait eight more years until 2033."

by Leslie Sattler
Photo Credit: iStock

Providence City Council in Rhode Island is considering a new ordinance that would ban gas-powered leaf blowers, reported the Brown Daily Herald.

The proposed ban would roll out slowly — starting with seasonal restrictions in 2028 that would only allow the equipment between September and December. By 2033, gas-powered leaf blowers would be prohibited entirely, with $100 fines for violations.

For many residents, this change can't come soon enough.

"The issue started interfering with my life 15 years ago when I moved into a house with constant noise from leaf blowers," said Jennifer Martenson, chair of Quiet Clean RI, in an interview with the Herald. She used to work remotely from home but "had to find other places to work" due to the noise.

The ban aims to create healthier communities by reducing noise and air pollution. Gas-powered leaf blowers produce dirty fumes linked to heart disease and asthma, according to the ordinance. Quieter neighborhoods mean less stress and better quality of life for everyone.

Some advocacy groups think the timeline should be faster. "Our primary critique is that the timeline is much too long. We can't wait eight more years until 2033," said John Wilner of the Providence Noise Project.

Lawn care professionals have practical concerns about the switch. "There's a big misconception that battery-powered (leaf blowers are) silent or quiet," said Ethan Hattoy of Hattoy's Nursery and Garden Center. Mark Perry, who owns Kent County Lawnmower, noted both gas and electric models produce similar volume levels, with the main difference being the type of tone.

George Carette, who has used electric yard equipment for 11 years, suggested a different approach: "We need to educate the workers if the ban comes in place," adding that incentives to switch would be more effective than outright bans and fines.

Similar efforts to regulate noisy leaf blowers failed in 2021, but with growing awareness of health and environmental benefits, this time might be different. The phased approach gives businesses time to adapt while moving toward quieter, cleaner neighborhoods for everyone.

