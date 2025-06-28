New research reveals one factor that could nearly double number of people commuting by bike: 'Sizable population'

Protected bike lanes can make a big difference in cities, according to a new study that found that their presence almost doubled bike ridership.

The University of New Mexico also revealed that these special lanes, which physically separate cyclists from cars, increased ridership by 4.3 times compared to blocks with no bike lanes. The researchers used data from 28 U.S. cities to make this determination, according to a news release.

"Cities that seek to boost bicycle commute mode shifts should focus on implementing low-stress bicycle facilities if they want to best facilitate the sizable population of less-confident potential riders," lead author Nick Ferenchak said.

Offering safe cycling options for city dwellers is one important way we can cut down on planet-warming pollution. Plus, riding your bike could save you money on your commute and may even result in fewer sick days and a lower risk of long-term sickness, according to another study.

Because of the many benefits of cycling, cities are working to make their streets more compatible with ridership. For instance, Amsterdam recently opened a massive bicycle parking garage that can accommodate 7,000 of them.

However, challenges still remain. For instance, one cyclist posted a photo of a car parked in a bike lane in Chicago that created a roadblock for cyclists. Meanwhile, a number of cities, including Albuquerque, New Mexico, are struggling to add bike infrastructure in the face of more than a hundred annual vehicle-bicycle collisions. A handful of these collisions each year result in death, as was the case for one long-time cycling advocate, Chuck Malagodi, who was killed in a hit-and-run in Albuquerque in January.

Overall, it's in cities' best interests to continue pushing for more cyclist-friendly streets, according to the release.

"While a greater number of bicycle commuters may not be a city's primary end goal, it could help lower fuel consumption, emissions, and transportation costs while producing better health outcomes and greater safety for bicyclists," it stated.

