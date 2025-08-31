Construction of major facility rumored to be linked to Amazon hits roadblock: 'We can't trade our future for short-term gains'

Despite enticing promises from a large corporate backer — rumored to be Amazon — the city of Tucson has just rejected plans to build a resource-intensive, 290-acre data center within its boundaries, WebProNews reported.

The proposed data center, dubbed Project Blue, might have been suitable for cloud computing or generative AI. It would have been located north of the Pima County Fairgrounds and might have provided tax funds and jobs.

However, it definitely would have used an incredible amount of electricity in a state where the demand for power has gone up by roughly 1% per year for over a decade, and it would use millions of gallons of water each year in a state facing prolonged drought.

Arizona's fight to provide its residents with power and water has been intense. According to WebProNews, commenters on the social media platform X were justifiably worried about how reliable the energy grid would stay with a massive data center guzzling the town's resources. The cost of electricity could also go up.

Meanwhile, it simply doesn't make sense to cool servers with fresh drinking water in the same state where one city recently banned lawns due to water concerns, and the San Carlos Apache Tribe has declared a state of emergency due to drought.

There are alternatives that would reduce the burden on the environment and on local residents. For example, since data centers often need dedicated power generation, they could be required to pay for the construction themselves rather than having it subsidized by local ratepayers. Servers can be cooled with air or recycled water instead of fresh water.

FROM OUR PARTNER This simple upgrade can slash thousands off your energy bills while increasing the value of your home — and you can get it done before Thanksgiving Did you know 10% to 20% of heat escapes through your home’s flooring, typically because of bad insulation? That could be costing you thousands in energy bills every year. But a simple flooring refresh could slash those costs — while also increasing your home’s value by as much as 5%. And Lowe’s now offers a seamless one-stop flooring solution that makes the process easy and affordable. You’ll find top brands and styles at prices that fit your budget, all while working with local, independent installers. If you schedule a free in-home measurement online by Nov. 2 and purchase your project by Nov. 12, you can even have your new floors in before Thanksgiving. Learn more

Some who want tech companies to invest in data centers in their area worry that such regulations will prompt companies to invest in other states, but the alternative places an unbearable burden on the community.

"We can't trade our future for short-term gains," said one Tucson city council member, according to WebProNews.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.